Mosley strikes twice as Michigan Tech beats Northern Michigan

Michigan Tech defeated visiting Northern Michigan 3-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Tyrone Bronte scored assisted by Nick Nardella .

In the second period, the Wildcats made it 1-1 with a goal from David Keefer .

Huskies' Ryland Mosley tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Topi Heiskanen assisted.

Ryland Mosley increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Evan Orr and Brett Thorne .

Coming up:

The Huskies travels to LSSU on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Wildcats hosts Ferris State to play the Bulldogs on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.