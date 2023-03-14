Minnesota State's Silye, Livingstone among players named to all-CCHA teams
CCHA to name individual awards later this week.
Two players from MacNaughton Cup champion and Mason Cup finalist Minnesota State join four other players on the All-CCHA first team, the league announced.
- David Silye (F, Minnesota State) recorded 29 points on 19 goals and 10 assists. He had the only hat trick in CCHA play this season.
- Ryland Mosley (F, Michigan Tech) scored nine goals with 10 assists for 19 points. His two shorthanded tallies led the conference and he ranked third in shots.
- Austen Swankler (F, Bowling Green) led the CCHA in points (32) and assists (19), while scoring 13 goals in 26 conference games for Bowling Green. Notching at least one point in 22 contests, he amassed a nation-best 19-game points streak across all competitions.
- Jake Livingstone (D, Minnesota State) paced all CCHA blueliners in points (22) and assists (17), while netting five goals. He had one power-play tally and 28 blocks.
- Elias Rosen (D, Bemidji State) was second among CCHA defensemen in scoring with 21 points on four goals and 17 assists, tying for the league lead in blueliner helpers. He was one of five players and only two defensemen to notch a four-point game this season.
- Blake Pietila (G, Michigan Tech) went 14-7-3 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He led the league in wins, save percentage and shutouts (6), while finishing second in goals-against average and minutes played (1425:48). A Mike Richter Award finalist.
SECOND TEAM
- Louis Boudon (F, Lake Superior State) recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. He won 50.1% of his faceoffs on the year, including a league-high 334 draws.
- Nathan Burke (F, Bowling Green) scored 15 goals with nine assists for 24 points. Second in the league in goals and goals per game (0.58).
- Andre Ghantous (F, Northern Michigan) closed out the regular season on a tear, finishing with nine goals and 17 assists.
- Akito Hirose (D, Minnesota State) recorded two goals and 15 assists for 17 points. He put together two four-game point streaks throughout the season.
- Brett Thorne (D, Michigan Tech) totaled 14 assists for 14 points and was a league-best plus-13. He was one of only five players to record four points in a game during CCHA play.
- Mattias Sholl (G, Bemidji State) posted a 10-10-3 record, with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He surrendered two or fewer goals in 15 contests.
