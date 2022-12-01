SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota State's David Silye, three others earn CCHA monthly honors

Silye, a junior forward, had a 10-point month, including a five-goal weekend to start November

minnesota state and St. Thomas hockey players on the ice
St. Thomas' Lucas Wahlin and Minnesota State's David Silye battle in a faceoff during a game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
November 30, 2022 08:01 PM
Share

Players from four different programs have been named the CCHA's Players of the Month, highlighted by a 10-point November for Minnesota State junior David Silye.

Silye, named the conference's forward of the month, got off to a roaring start, scoring five goals in a two-game set against St. Thomas on Nov. 4-5. He led the CCHA in goals (8), points (10), goals per game (1.33), points per game (1.67) and shooting percentage (50.0%), while helping Minnesota State to a 3-2-1 month. Twice named the CCHA's Forward of the Week in November, he finished the month with a plus/minus at plus-2.

Brett Thorne of Michigan Tech was named defenseman of the month after a league-high six assists and a plus/minus of plus-6 over six games. The junior ranked sixth in points per game at 1.00 and seventh in blocked shots with 11. His efforts helped the Huskies netminders allow just 2.33 goals per game with a shutout.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
untitled-02760.jpg
CCHA
Newest Tommies commit is a big body who will squeeze through the active Steinbach to St. Thomas pipeline
Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.
December 22, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
CCHA
Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
CCHA
Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
20221211-5X3A4571.png
CCHA
Missing Minnesota's outdoor rinks, New Mexico standout commits to a homecoming with St. Thomas
While missing his native Minnesota, New Mexico Ice Wolves center JD Metz likes to wake up without a minus sign on the thermometer. He will return to the cold county next season with St. Thomas.
December 21, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Sue Engel was a pillar of the Bemidji community, a generous, loving friend, and so much more.
December 20, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State downs No. 16 Minnesota State 4-1, overtakes CCHA lead
The Beavers took down No. 16 Minnesota State 4-1 in Mankato, seizing five points from the series and sweeping MSU for the first time since 2006.
December 16, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
221215_MSU_MHOC_vs_BemidjiState_e1_FHD_MansoorA_13.JPG
CCHA
Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay returns to Mankato, thanks fans for support, loyalty
“Thank you for everything,” Dryden McKay told the crowd. “It was an incredible four years. I was lucky to play in front of the best fans in college hockey.”
December 16, 2022 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
CCHA
Kyle Looft, Bemidji State topple Minnesota State in Mankato for first time since 2020
Kyle Looft wasn’t missing a chance to send his hometown team home unhappy. The Mankato native wound up and blasted home a game-winning one-timer in the Bemidji State's OT triumph over Minnesota State.
December 15, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

Bowling Green's Christian Stoever, a sophomore, went 4-2-0 with a 1.86 goals-against-average to claim goaltender of the month honors. He made 190 saves over 354 minutes and posted a .945 save percentage during November. He had four games with more than 30 saves.

Beni Halasz of Northern Michigan repeated as rookie of the month, going 4-2-0 between the pipes with a 2.18 goals-against-average. He led all rookie CCHA goaltenders in wins, goals-against-average and save percentage (.912). He recorded his first collegiate shutout on Nov. 11 with 25 saves against Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: MINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKSMICHIGAN TECH HUSKIESBOWLING GREEN FALCONSNORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
121521.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kyle Looft.jpg
CCHA
Kyle Looft returns home as Bemidji State faces No. 16 Mavericks
This week’s series against Minnesota State marks the Beavers’ first time back inside the Mavericks’ home rink since the controversial, unforgettable CCHA Mason Cup Championship game from last March.
December 14, 2022 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Ross Armour.jpg
CCHA
Ross Armour scores twice, Bemidji State blasts Lakers with 4-goal 2nd period
After juggling its line combinations, Bemidji State scored four times in the second frame, powering a dominant win that ensured the Beavers wouldn’t have to deal with any late-game drama.
December 10, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Mike Hastings Minnesota State 2.jpg
CCHA
Ferris State hands Mavericks something they haven't suffered in 10 seasons
Ferris State was an unlikely streak stopper, as it not only hadn’t swept anyone this season but came into the weekend 1-18-1 all-time in Mankato.
December 03, 2022 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Ross Armour.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State takes 5 points from Tommies with shootout win
St. Thomas picked up a goal with 1:20 remaining, sending what would have been a three-point triumph for the Beavers into overtime. Neither team scored in the additional frame, and Bemidji State won the shootout 2-1 to clinch two of a possible three points in the CCHA standings.
December 03, 2022 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock