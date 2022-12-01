Minnesota State's David Silye, three others earn CCHA monthly honors

Players from four different programs have been named the CCHA's Players of the Month, highlighted by a 10-point November for Minnesota State junior David Silye.

Silye, named the conference's forward of the month, got off to a roaring start, scoring five goals in a two-game set against St. Thomas on Nov. 4-5. He led the CCHA in goals (8), points (10), goals per game (1.33), points per game (1.67) and shooting percentage (50.0%), while helping Minnesota State to a 3-2-1 month. Twice named the CCHA's Forward of the Week in November, he finished the month with a plus/minus at plus-2.

Brett Thorne of Michigan Tech was named defenseman of the month after a league-high six assists and a plus/minus of plus-6 over six games. The junior ranked sixth in points per game at 1.00 and seventh in blocked shots with 11. His efforts helped the Huskies netminders allow just 2.33 goals per game with a shutout.

Bowling Green's Christian Stoever, a sophomore, went 4-2-0 with a 1.86 goals-against-average to claim goaltender of the month honors. He made 190 saves over 354 minutes and posted a .945 save percentage during November. He had four games with more than 30 saves.

Beni Halasz of Northern Michigan repeated as rookie of the month, going 4-2-0 between the pipes with a 2.18 goals-against-average. He led all rookie CCHA goaltenders in wins, goals-against-average and save percentage (.912). He recorded his first collegiate shutout on Nov. 11 with 25 saves against Bemidji State.