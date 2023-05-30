Minnesota State’s Brendan Furry earns CCHA’s student-athlete honor

DEEPHAVEN, Minn. — Minnesota State senior forward Brendan Furry has been named the CCHA’s student-athlete of the year, as voted on by faculty athletics representatives from each school in the conference.

The Toledo, Ohio, native, who is majoring in sports management with a minor in marketing, had a 3.81 grade point average. He finished last season with nine goals and 19 assists as the Mavericks won the MacNaughton Cup, Mason Cup and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

Given annually, the award is presented to one CCHA student-athlete that performed consistently as a regular member of their CCHA varsity hockey team, displayed outstanding sportsmanship, made satisfactory progress towards a degree, displayed leadership and was active in community service off the ice, encompassing a positive culture of the institution and league.

Furry finished his collegiate career with 27 goals and 58 assists in 111 games.

The Mavericks complied an 85-24-2 record during his tenure, which included three MacNaughton Cup Championships, two Mason Cup Championships, three NCAA Tournament bids, two Frozen Fours and one trip to the national championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furry signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NCAA ice hockey season.

Outside of hockey, Furry has been heavily involved with the JZ Cancer Fund, a local fund established through the Mankato Area Foundation, which is committed to raising community cancer awareness and support. Over the past year he also participated in mullet growing contest, which was a fundraiser for the JZ Cancer Fund during Hockey Day Minnesota, a news release from the CCHA said.

Additionally, this past November, Furry participated in the Mustache Bash. Between these two endeavors combined, he has helped raise roughly $22,000 to benefit the JZ Cancer Fund. In August, he helped pack care packages for the JZ Cancer Fund which are distributed to local individuals who are battling cancer. He and his teammates packed over 150 boxes along with local youth hockey players.

Furry has also donated his time over his four-year career with the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament, an annual event to raise funds to battle childhood Leukemia. He has also donated his time over his four-year career with the Mavericks to set up Kiwanis Holiday Lights – an annual light holiday lights show of over 1.8 million holiday lights to benefit over 50 area nonprofits.

Northern Michigan senior Ben Newhouse won the award for the 2021-22 season.