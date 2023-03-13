Minnesota State trio, Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz earn weekly CCHA honors

Players from the two teams that will meet this Saturday in the Mason Cup championship were named CCHA players of the week on Monday.

Minnesota State senior Brendan Furry (Toledo, Ohio) was named forward of the week. His one-goal, two-assist performance in the 7-2 win over Ferris State on Saturday night, included the eventual game-winning tally on the power play. He finished plus-2 with a game-high five shots on goal.

Junior Jake Livingstone (Creston, British Columbia), had a league-high four points (goal, three assists) for the Mavericks in the semifinal matchup to earn defenseman of the week.

Receiving rookie of the week honors was Christian Fitzgerald. The Mavericks forward from Coquitlam, British Columbia, had a goal and two assists against the Bulldogs.

Beni Halasz, the freshman goaltender from Budapest, Hungary, shut out then-No. 10 Michigan Tech 4-0 in the semifinal matchup. He finished with 44 saves, including stopping 19 shots in the second period and helping kill off five Wildcats penalties in the game.