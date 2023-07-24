Minnesota State makes assistant coach hire official

MANKATO, Minn. — New Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand has rounded out his coaching staff as the school officially announced on Monday the hiring of Cory McCracken, who was the head coach at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, Wis.

The Rink Live previously reported McCracken's hire last week.

“Cory brings experience as a head coach as well as a tremendous background in player development and recruiting,” Strand said in a news release. “His knowledge base of the player pool is second to none and he is familiar with our teaching and methods. I am excited for Cory to get on board and help our program continue to move forward.”

McCracken has helped produce four NHL draft picks during his time at Notre Dame Academy, which won two state titles during his tenure dating back to 2006.

“I want to thank coach Strand for the opportunity to join a tremendous hockey program and be a part of this staff,” McCracken said in the release. “Minnesota State has a long history of excellence on and off the ice. This is a special place, and I am humbled to be part of this great program. I am excited to join the Mankato community and begin to work with the players in our program.”

McCracken also served as the director of player development with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers since 2022. He also worked for USA Hockey's Central District since 2014 as the assistant director of player development. He has been the director of hockey operations for Team Wisconsin since 2007 and has worked with the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association in player development.