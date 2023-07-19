Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Minnesota State adds state-winning Wisconsin high school coach to coaching staff

Cory McCracken won more than 300 games, two state titles with Notre Dame Academy

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 3:28 PM

MANKATO, Minn. — New Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand has named Cory McCracken, a longtime coach at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as an assistant coach, the Catholic faith-based school said.

In a news release Wednesday, Notre Dame Academy said McCracken has resigned to take the position with the Mavericks. McCracken compiled more than 300 wins and two state championships, including last season's title. The Catholic faith-based school went 28-0 last season.

"While I'm excited for the challenge of going to coach at the college level, I'm also sad to be leaving such a great job at the same time," McCracken said in a news release. "I loved my 17 years coaching at Notre Dame Academy and will miss it dearly."

McCracken also spent part of the 2022-23 season as a scout for the United States Hockey League's Sioux City Musketeers, which is where Strand coached for five seasons before he left to become an assistant at Ohio State in 2022.

The move would be the third hire for Strand, who earlier hired Keith Paulsen and Troy Ward to his staff.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
