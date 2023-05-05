Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Midco Arena construction is on schedule on the campus of Augustana University

The Vikings men's hockey team will open its inaugural season in October. The first home games at Midco are scheduled against Ferris State on Jan. 26-27, 2024.

Augustana arena 2.jpg
A look inside Midco Arena being built on the campus of Augustana University in April 2023 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The arena will be home to the new men's hockey team and is scheduled to open in January 2024.
Contributed / Randy Lieberg/ JLG Architects
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 10:37 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The construction of Midco Arena, the on-campus facility for the Augustana University men's hockey team, continues to be on schedule.

Midco Arena is set to open with a CCHA series against Ferris State on Jan. 26-27. Games will be played at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 26 and 6:07 p.m. Jan. 27. That announcement was made on Thursday, May 4.

"Construction is about halfway through," said Randy Lieberg, senior sports studio architect for JLG Architects, which is building the arena. "The building is close to being enclosed. It's probably 70% enclosed. The roof is on. They are putting roofing materials on now.

"All of the seating bowl, the precast seating risers, are in place. They are starting to install the first portions of mechanical and electrical ductwork and wiring ... really early. They're just starting to do concrete block work inside. I believe they are expecting the delivery of the exterior cladding materials like brick ... any time now. They're putting water proofing outside the building to prepare to put the brick on."

The arena, which is expected to seat about 3,200, is expected to be totally enclosed by the end of June. Liebgerg said that there are some unique aspects to the construction of the arena.

"It's the type of construction that we don't see very often in our region," he said. "It was all poured in place, the concrete. They put up forms and poured everything: the columns, the floors. The only thing that wasn't cast in place are the precast seating risers that the seats bolt to. It's a LOT of concrete ... thousands and thousands of cubic yards."

Another unique element is the ceiling on the arena.

"When you're standing inside (now), you get a really good sense of how the space is going to feel in terms of the game-time environment," Lieberg said. "The curved roof tresses are unique. We haven't done those on a large scale hockey arena before.

"The intimate size of it is going to be very similar to Colorado College," Lieberg said, referring to Ed Robson Arena, which opened in September 2021. "The rest of the finishes and the roof structure are going to make it really stand out."

Where the arena is being built, there was a swamp nearby before construction started. So that has provided another unique element to the construction of the arena.

"The last 25% of the construction will be the refrigerated slab," Lieberg said. "One thing that's a little different with this rink that we haven't had before is that because of the quality of the soils under the building, they have to pour a 12-inch concrete slab underneath the ice slab.

"Normally, it's just gravel and drainage materials. So there's going to be a slab under the refrigerated slab. They're holding off on that until they get the majority of the big, giant booms that they need for ductwork. They don't want to stress out the concrete slab more than they have to."

IMG-9234.jpg
A view of the future site of Midco Arena on April 19, 2022, on the campus of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
MICK HATTEN / THE RINK LIVE

For Augustana men's head hockey coach Garrett Raboin, seeing the construction take place has been an exciting process.

"When I took this job last year and arrived on campus, there was a maintenance shed, another building and there was a pond on a property," said Raboin, who was named the team's inaugural head coach in April 2022. "There were ducks on a pond on the property where the rink now sits.

"A year later, to see the work that's been done and to be looking across from my office window and see the foundational pieces of Midco Arena ... it's just incredible how it's come together. As this process goes, the excitement has increased incrementally over the 12 months."

Augustana arena 1.jpg
A look inside Midco Arena on the campus of Augustana University in April 2023 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
COURTESY OF RANDY LIEBERG, JLG ARCHITECTS

Augustana will open its inaugural season by having practices at Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Scheels IcePlex has three sheets of ice.

Home games that Augustana will play in before Midco Arena opens will be played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, which is the home of the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League.

The Vikings have announced eight nonconference games for the 2023-24 season. Augustana will play Oct. 27 at Denver University, Oct. 28 at Colorado College, Nov. 24 against Nebraska Omaha at Baxter Arena, Nov. 25 against UNO at DSPC, Dec. 30-31 at Notre Dame and Jan. 19-20 at Arizona State.

Augustana has been accepted as the ninth member of the CCHA and will play 16 conference games in each of its first two seasons before playing a full conference schedule in 2025-26.

The 16 CCHA games are as follows:

Oct. 14-15 — vs. Bowling Green, at DSPC
Nov. 3-4 — at Michigan Tech
Dec. 1-2 — at Northern Michigan
Jan. 5-6 — vs. Minnesota State, at DSPC
Jan. 26-27 — vs. Ferris State, at Midco Arena
Feb. 2-3 — at Bemidji State
Feb. 9-10 — vs. St. Thomas, at Midco Arena

The Vikings are also getting closer to having their first full roster put together. Augustana has received commitments from 21 skaters and four goalies, though some of those players will be returning to junior hockey next season. The roster includes nine players who have committed through the transfer portal.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
