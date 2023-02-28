Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila, Kyle Kukkonen among CCHA weekly award winners
Lake Superior's Louis Boudon wins forward of the week while Bemdi State defenseman Elias Rosen captures blueliner honors
Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila won his seventh CCHA Goaltender of the Week honor while players from Lake Superior State, Bemidji State and another Tigers player were recognized for their play over the weekend.
Lakers senior Louis Boudon (Grenoble, France) had a goal and three assists to win forward of the week as Lake Superior State swept Ferris State. He finished with six shots on goal and had two assists in a 3-2 win on Friday and scored and added another assist in a 4-2 win Saturday.
Louis Boudon ties it up for @HockeyLSSU!— CCHA (@CCHAHockey) January 21, 2023
Watch live on @FloHockey
💻: https://t.co/WoFCBfU2EN #CCHAHockey pic.twitter.com/pGRrHWGMGS
Elias Rosen, the Bemidji State senior forward from Mora, Sweden, had four points on a goal and three assists as the Beavers split a series against St. Thomas. In Saturday’s contest, he notched the CCHA’s second four-point night by a blueliner this season to win defenseman of the week.
Elias Rosén through traffic and the Beavers are up by 2 once again!— Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) February 26, 2023
2:37 left in the 2nd.#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/LJhISGYOEL
Pietila, the senior from Howell, Michigan, went 1-1-0 with a CCHA-best 1.52 goals against average and a save percentage of .958 in Tech’s split with Minnesota State over the weekend, including making 33 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss that determined the MacNaughton Cup champion. On Friday, he posted his nation-leading ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory.
With two goals to lead all rookie skaters, Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was named rookie of the week. He scored the eventual game-winner in the Tigers’ 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Friday’s game and had a shorthanded, game-tying goal in Saturday’s eventual loss to Minnesota State.
Kyle Kukkonen buries his 15th of the season for the lead! #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/LobbnZUktG— Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) February 25, 2023