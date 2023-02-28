Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila, Kyle Kukkonen among CCHA weekly award winners

Lake Superior's Louis Boudon wins forward of the week while Bemdi State defenseman Elias Rosen captures blueliner honors

Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-3
Michigan Tech’s goalie Blake Pietila blocks a shot during a game against Minnesota State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 28, 2023 01:07 PM

Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila won his seventh CCHA Goaltender of the Week honor while players from Lake Superior State, Bemidji State and another Tigers player were recognized for their play over the weekend.

Lakers senior Louis Boudon (Grenoble, France) had a goal and three assists to win forward of the week as Lake Superior State swept Ferris State. He finished with six shots on goal and had two assists in a 3-2 win on Friday and scored and added another assist in a 4-2 win Saturday.

Elias Rosen, the Bemidji State senior forward from Mora, Sweden, had four points on a goal and three assists as the Beavers split a series against St. Thomas. In Saturday’s contest, he notched the CCHA’s second four-point night by a blueliner this season to win defenseman of the week.

Pietila, the senior from Howell, Michigan, went 1-1-0 with a CCHA-best 1.52 goals against average and a save percentage of .958 in Tech’s split with Minnesota State over the weekend, including making 33 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss that determined the MacNaughton Cup champion. On Friday, he posted his nation-leading ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory.

12.JPG
Michigan Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen shoots the puck toward the net during a game against Minnesota State on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live

With two goals to lead all rookie skaters, Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was named rookie of the week. He scored the eventual game-winner in the Tigers’ 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Friday’s game and had a shorthanded, game-tying goal in Saturday’s eventual loss to Minnesota State.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
