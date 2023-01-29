Michigan Tech wins on the road against Northern Michigan

Michigan Tech won when it visited Northern Michigan on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The Huskies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Logan Pietila . Ryland Mosley and Chris Lipe assisted.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Joey Larson netted one, assisted by Kristof Papp and Artem Shlaine .

The Huskies made it 2-1 with a goal from Arvid Caderoth .

Parker Saretsky then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Tristan Ashbrook and Jack Works assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-1 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ryland Mosley, assisted by Parker Saretsky.

Next games:

On Friday the Wildcats will play at home against the Lakers at 5:37 p.m. CST, while the Huskies will face the Beavers road at 7:07 p.m. CST.