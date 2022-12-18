Michigan Tech wins on the road against Lake Superior State

Michigan Tech won when it visited Lake Superior State on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Huskies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jack Works .

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Kyle Kukkonen scored, assisted by Jack Works and Brett Thorne .

Levi Stauber scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Nardella .

The Huskies made it 4-0 with a goal from Tristan Ashbrook .

The Huskies increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Tyrone Bronte netted one, assisted by Nick Nardella and Levi Stauber.

Louis Boudon narrowed the gap to 5-1 late in the third.

Coming up:

The Huskies plays against WMU on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face BGSU on Friday at 2:37 p.m. CST.