Michigan Tech wins against Michigan State in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Michigan Tech at home against Michigan State in the game on Wednesday. Michigan Tech won in overtime 3-2.

Michigan Tech's Arvid Caderoth scored the game-winning goal.

The Spartans took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jesse Tucker . Viktor Hurtig assisted.

The Huskies tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when David Jankowski scored, assisted by Jake Crespi and Jack Works .

Spartans' Daniel Russell tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Karsen Dorwart and Christian Krygier assisted.

The Huskies tied the score 2-2 with 01.13 remaining of the third period after a goal from Brett Thorne , assisted by Evan Orr and Ryland Mosley .

In overtime, it took 16:24 before Arvid Caderoth scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryland Mosley and Brett Thorne.

Next up:

The Huskies hosts UST on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Spartans hosts OSU to play the Buckeyes on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.