Michigan Tech pulls ahead in the third to defeat St. Thomas
Michigan Tech was victorious at home against St. Thomas. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Michigan Tech pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-0.
Michigan Tech was victorious at home against St. Thomas. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Michigan Tech pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-0.
The Huskies first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Parker Saretsky , assisted by Jake Crespi and Evan Orr .
Tristan Ashbrook increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Kash Rasmussen .
The Huskies has now won four games in a row.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.