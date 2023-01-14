SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | CCHA

Michigan Tech pulls ahead in the third to defeat St. Thomas

Michigan Tech was victorious at home against St. Thomas. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Michigan Tech pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 08:48 PM
The Huskies first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Parker Saretsky , assisted by Jake Crespi and Evan Orr .

Tristan Ashbrook increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Kash Rasmussen .

The Huskies has now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.