Men's College CCHA

Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila among three Mike Richter Award finalists

Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac and last season's recipient Devon Levi of Northeastern also vie for top goaltender honor.

B29Y2983.JPG
Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila watches the action in a CCHA quarterfinal game against St. Thomas on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Mich.
Contributed / Michigan Tech Athletics
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 09, 2023 12:45 PM

Blake Pietila of Michigan Tech, Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac and last season's recipient Devon Levi of Northeastern are the three semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, selected by a panel of voters across the hockey community for the annual honor given to the best Division I goaltender.

Pietila, a junior from Howell, Michigan, has a 23-9-3 record with a 1.96 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage. He owns the Huskies' single-season shutout record with 10, coming this season, and 20 career shutouts, also a school record. He's second in the nation in wins and save percentage and fourth in goals-against-average and fifth in minutes played.

Yaniv_Perets.png
Yaniv Perets
Contributed / Quinnipiac University

He's a three-time semifinalist for the award. The three-time Hobey Baker candidate was named the CCHA's goaltender of the month for October, January and February, along with earning weekly honors seven times. The Huskies host Northern Michigan on Saturday in the Mason Cup semifinals.

Perets, a sophomore from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, owns a 1.55 goals against average to lead all Division I netminders. He owns a 28-3-3 record with a .927 save percentage. He also has eight shutouts this season, second to Pietila. Perets was a finalist for last season's award.

Perets and Quinnipiac play begin the ECAC quarterfinals on Friday against Yale.

2022 Mike Richter Award
Devon Levi, right, accepts the Mike Richter Award from Mike Richter during ceremonies Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Frozen Four at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, MA.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Levi, a junior, has an 17-11-5 record with a 2.25 goals-against-average and a nation-leading .932 save percentage. He has six shutouts. A year ago, he posted a 21-10-1 record with a 1.54/.952/10-shutout campaign to earn last year's Richter.

Northeastern faces Providence on Saturday in a Hockey East quarterfinal.

The winner will be announced in April during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.

Previous winners

  • 2014 — Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell
  • 2015 — Zane McIntyre, North Dakota
  • 2016 — Thatcher Demko, Boston College
  • 2017 — Tanner Jaillet, Denver
  • 2018 — Cale Morris, Notre Dame
  • 2019 — Cayden Primeau, Northeastern
  • 2020 — Jeremy Swayman, Maine
  • 2021 — Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota
  • 2022 — Devon Levi, Northwestern
