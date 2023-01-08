Michigan Tech gets the better of Boston University

Michigan Tech got away with a win on Saturday in its home game against Boston University. The game finished 3-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Logan Pietila . Jed Pietila assisted.

The Huskies' Kyle Kukkonen increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Logan Pietila and Ryland Mosley .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Tristan Ashbrook late in the first, assisted by Jed Pietila and Jake Crespi .

Matt Brown scored early in the second period, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Lane Hutson .

The Terriers' Devin Kaplan narrowed the gap again, assisted by Luke Tuch and Jay O'Brien at 10:50 into the third period.

Next up:

The Huskies plays UST away on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face ASU at home on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.