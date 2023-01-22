Michigan Tech draw away with Ferris State

The points were split when Ferris State and Michigan Tech met on Saturday. The game ended 3-3.

The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Logan Pietila . Kash Rasmussen and Nick Nardella assisted.

Connor McGrath scored in the second period, assisted by Tyler Schleppe and Mitch Deelstra .

Huskies' Logan Pietila tallied a goal as he scored again, late into the second period, making the score 2-1. Brett Thorne and Ryland Mosley assisted.

Jason Brancheau tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Blake Evennou and Stepan Pokorny .

Jake Crespi took the lead eight minutes later.

The Bulldogs tied the score 3-3 with 01.22 remaining of the third after a goal from Jason Brancheau, assisted by Antonio Venuto and Stepan Pokorny.

Next up:

On Friday, the Bulldogs faces Minnesota State at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Huskies takes on NMU at home at 6:07 p.m. CST.