Mavericks yank Mason Cup title away from Northern Michigan after another shocking finish in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — In 2019, it was the Mankato Miracle. In 2022, it was Mankato Madness.

What to call 2023? Maybe simply Mankato Magic.

“Crazy things happen in this building,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said, following yet another unbelievable finish – and another title for the Mavericks.

If there’s one thing that’s consistent in college hockey these days, it’s that a championship game played at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is going to be bananas, and that was indeed the case on Saturday night before a sold-out arena.

Minnesota State scored a pair of extra-attacker goals in the final 2:17 of the third period and then won just 68 seconds into overtime as sophomore forward Zach Krajnik delivered the game-winner and a 3-2 heartbreaker to Northern Michigan.

“I’m not going to lie. I blacked out after that goal,” Krajnik said.

Even though they were the CCHA’s regular-season champions, the Mavericks (25-11-2) needed the victory to advance to next week’s national tournament. They finished 11th in the Pairwise Rankings , and the NCAA field will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

“Excited about this group staying together,” Hastings said, “and finding out where we’re going to be at the tournament.”

The Mavericks were just a few minutes from seeing their season end. Trailing 2-0 and failing to score on a late 5-on-3 power play, they pulled goalie Keenan Rancier (23 saves) for an extra attacker. At 17:43, freshman Simon Tassy’s centering pass went in off Ondrej Pavel. And with 57.2 seconds remaining, freshman Christian Fitzgerald found the puck near the right post and shelved it over goalie Beni Halasz, sending the standing-room-only crowd of 5,000-plus into a frenzy.

In overtime, Krajnik entered the zone late and took a pass from senior Cade Borchardt before spinning around a defender and flipping the backhander over goalie Beni Halasz (30 saves).

“Just a fantastic play by Cade Borchardt,” Krajnik said. “His vision is unbelievable. My goal was just to protect (the puck) and get it on net and luckily it went through.”

For Fitzgerald, who was left off of the CCHA’s All-Rookie Team, it was his fourth goal and ninth point in four postseason games and 29th point of the season. Krajnik has four goals and 10 points this season.

The finish conjured memories of the 2019 WCHA title game in which Minnesota State came back against Bowling Green, scoring two extra-attacker goals in the final 1:44 before winning 97 seconds into overtime. Last season, in an overtime win for the Mavericks over Bemidji State , the game was resumed an hour after it was thought to have ended due after replay overturned the game-winning goal.

Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny said he believed his team was in complete control of the game before those final fateful minutes.

“I mean, we couldn’t have played better,” he said. “The last five minutes, we’re down a man or two men, whether it’s a penalty or the goalie’s pulled. … You’re tired. It’s the same guys over and over again. I was just in a room with a team that could not have played better, and it’s really, really hard for me right now.”

Northern Michigan (21-17-0), which came into the game on a seven-game winning streak, took the lead on a pair of Alex Frey goals.

Frye broke a scoreless stalemate with 3:37 left in the second period to put Northern Michigan 1-0 and then added a breakaway goal at 7:27 of the third period. Halasz was outstanding, meanwhile, helping hold the Mavericks’ nation’s-best power play scoreless on five chances.

“I don’t think there was any panic,” Krajnik said. “We stuck with what made us good over the second half.”

In addition, the Mavericks lost their top scorer, junior center David Silye, partway through the game, with an injury stemming from an open-ice hit. That forced Fitzgerald to move to the middle and put more onus on players like Krajnik to make plays.

“It’s just the next-man-up attitude,” Krajnik said. “We’re all here for a reason. Everybody is a fantastic hockey player here, so if someone is having an off-game, we’re going to have guys step up.”

Hastings praised his young forwards, who joined him on in the post-game press conference:

“It’s great to be sitting in the passenger seat right now and see these two guys in this moment have an impact on the program because of the work they’ve put in,” he said of Krajnik and Fitzgerald. “They couldn’t have picked a bigger stage to go ahead and show their worth.”

Rancier also showed his worth, notably late in the first period when he turned away a penalty shot by Andre Ghantous.

Deadlocked at zeros in the CCHA championship mid-way through the 2nd thanks in large part to this penalty shot stop from Keenan Rancier.



🎥: @MinnStMHockey | @CCHAHockey pic.twitter.com/GNrpqkJDfH — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) March 19, 2023

Minnesota State advances to its fifth straight NCAA tournament.

Northern Michigan 0-1-1-0—2

Minnesota State 0-0-2-1—3

FIRST PERIOD

Scoring: None

Penalties: Van Unen, NMU (tripping) 6:29; Carroll, MSU (slashing–penalty shot) 15:56; Enns, NMU (interference) 17:08

SECOND PERIOD

Scoring: 1. NMU-Frye 5 (Keefer 10) 16:23

Penalties: Van Unen, NMU (elbowing) 5:11; Bellini, MSU (holding) 8:52

THIRD PERIOD

Scoring: 2. NMU-Frye 6 (Gallacher 5, Vescio 3) 7:27; 3. MSU-Pavel 6 (Tassy 4, Bellini 9) ea 17:43; 4. MSU-Fitzgerald 16 (Livingstone 27, Furry 19) ea 19:02

Penalties: Frye, NMU (slashing) 14:20; Gallacher, NMU (boarding) 15:01

OVERTIME

Scoring: 5. MSU-Krajnik 4 (Borchardt 15) 1:08

Penalties: None

SUMMARIES

Shots on goal: NMU 8-9-8-0—25; MSU 10-7-14-2—33. Penalties: NMU 5 for 10 minutes; MSU 2 for 4 minutes. Power plays: NMU 0 for 1; MSU 0 for 5. Goalie saves: NMU Halasz 10-7-12-1—30 (3 GA); MSU Rancier 8-8-7-0—23 (2 GA).

Rancier stopped Ghantous on penalty shot at 15:56 of first period.

Attendance: 4,805

