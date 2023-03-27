Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Mavericks' Sandelin signs with AHL's Colorado Eagles, reunites with former high school and college teammate

Hermantown native Ryan Sandelin is joining his former Hawks and Minnesota State teammate Wyatt Aamodt in Colorado.

Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin (14) reacts after scoring a goal against Michigan during the second period of the third game of the Icebreaker Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
By Staff reports
Today at 2:38 PM

DULUTH — Hermantown native Ryan Sandelin has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Colorado Eagles, setting up a reunion with former high school and college teammate Wyatt Aamodt.

Sandelin’s deal begins this year and runs through the 2023-24 season. He just wrapped up a four-year college career at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he finished with 43 goals and 33 assists in 128 career games.

Hermantown players Jesse Jacques (8) and Ryan Sandelin (11) celebrate after the Hawks scored the tying goal against Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake in the Class A championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hermantown went on to win 4-3 in double overtime.
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Hawk-y talk with UMD's Jesse Jacques and Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin
Minnesota Duluth's Jesse Jacques and Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin go way back having both grown up in Hermantown together. For the past four years, however, they've been facing off as rivals in college.
October 13, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Sandelin helped the Mavericks win four straight regular season titles between the WCHA and CCHA, plus back-to-back CCHA postseason titles the past two years. MSUM made back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022 — falling in the NCAA title game to Denver last year — and three straight NCAA tournaments to close Sandelin’s career.

Located in Loveland, Colorado, the Eagles are the top minor league affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. Aamodt signed a one-year, two-way NHL deal with the Avs organization at the end of last season and has spent his rookie season with the Eagles, posting two goals and 14 assists in 49 AHL games.

Aamodt and Sandelin played three seasons together at Minnesota State from 2019-2022. They were teammates at Hermantown High School from 2014-2016, helping the Hawks win a state title together in 2016. Sandelin was also part of the team in 2017 that went back-to-back as Class A state champions.

