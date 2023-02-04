ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mack Byers plays hero as St. Thomas stuns Mavericks in OT

It was St. Thomas’ first victory over Minnesota State since the 1996-97 season when MSU was a first-year Division I program and D-I was just a pipe dream for the D-III Tommies.

UST Alaska 10 8 22 F211C139-C91E-45E3-967F-65838C368B96.jpeg
University of St. Thomas junior forward Mack Byers (22) celebrates his first period goal with teammate Lucas Wahlin (3) during a game against Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Mendota Heights.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
By Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
February 03, 2023 10:48 PM
Share

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State spent January righting its ship, overcoming a tough stretch of games in November and December with an eight-game winning streak to begin 2023. The streak moved the Mavericks to the top of the CCHA standings and into a more comfortable spot in the all-important Pairwise Rankings .

But as the calendar flipped to February, the Mavericks suffered another stumble, as they were upset 3-2 in overtime at home to St. Thomas.

“It’s February,” said fifth-year senior Andy Carroll, who scored the Mavericks’ first goal. “This is the grunt time of college hockey. You win or lose championships in February. You can set yourself up for as much success as you want, but it comes down to this month.”

St. Thomas freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter stopped 43 shots, and junior center Mack Byers scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into 3-on-3 OT to give the Tommies the stunning victory. Luc Laylin scored two power-play goals for the winners, including a game-tying 5-on-3 power-play goal with 2:29 remaining in the third period. Cameron Recchi had a pair of assists.

It was St. Thomas’ first victory over Minnesota State since the 1996-97 season when MSU was a first-year Division I program and D-I was just a pipe dream for the D-III Tommies. Now in its second season of Division I, St. Thomas has been on the rise since Thanksgiving, garnering points in every CCHA series it’s played since. They’re 4-2-1 in their last six conference games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, with one point on Friday, Minnesota State missed out on a chance to maintain some distance atop the standings. Michigan Tech, with a 2-0 win over Bemidji State, is now tied with the Mavericks for first place.

“They’re all learning experiences, whether you win a game or lose a game,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “I told the guys after the game that this doesn’t end the season for us, so it’s a learning experience for us.”

St. Thomas had upset on its mind from the start, putting heavy pressure on the Mavericks, drawing an early penalty and scoring on the ensuing power play. Laylin fired into a gaping net from the left circle at 5:34 after Josh Eernisse’s initial shot was blocked straight to him.

Thanks to some tight-checking, physical defensive play, St. Thomas clung to that lead through until 7:16 remained in the third period when Carroll finally fired up Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center crowd of 4,814 with his goal. It came on Minnesota State’s 40th shot on goal of the game and needed a perfect screen by Ondrej Pavel in front of Trotter to pull off.

Just 68 seconds later freshman Christian Fitzgerald gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal, and all seemed right in Mankato.

But over the final 3:22, the Mavericks were whistled for back-to-back penalties, giving the Tommies a two-man advantage, and Laylin cashed in. Just prior to the goal, a physical play behind the net got a livid Hastings to jump up on the bench, but there was no call and the game was tied.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
CCHA
CCHA notebook: Blake Pietila's sizzling play has Michigan Tech coach believing Hobey, league MVP are possible
“There’s no player in the country more valuable than Blake is to our team,” said Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan.
February 03, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
IMG-6303.jpeg
CCHA
Wayzata goalie's extensive pregame routines, consistent puck-stopping earn him a future spot with Tommies
The hours leading up to a game are quite a process for Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann, but his ability to stop pucks has attracted plenty of college interest, and he committed to St. Thomas this week.
February 02, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Lleyton Roed.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Lleyton Roed wins 2nd straight CCHA Rookie of the Week, 4th of season
Roed led all league rookies with two points last week, pacing Bemidji State with a plus-2 rating. Helping the Beavers to a series split, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's victory.
January 31, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Beavers.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's sweep dreams shattered as Northern Michigan races away with win
One day after a complete, impressive 4-0 win over Northern Michigan, the Beavers were hungry for more on Saturday night at the Sanford Center. But the Wildcats had plenty to say about that.
January 21, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
MSU UST Hockey Day MN
CCHA
David Silye scores twice as Minnesota State continues to crank up heat
Before a sellout crowd of 4,913 at home, the Mavericks also got a goal and an assist from defenseman Akito Hirose and a 16-save winning performance from Keenan Rancier.
January 21, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
CCHA
Mattias Sholl gets 1st career shutout as 4 Beavers score to blank NMU
Back home at the Sanford Center, Bemidji State submitted perhaps its most complete effort of the year. Taking advantage of three goals in 54 seconds, BSU secured its first shutout of the season.
January 20, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
0L6A6611
CCHA
Defenseman Akito Hirose steps up in overtime as Mavericks edge Lake Superior State
While the Mavericks are trying to remain in the mix for the MacNaughton Cup and the Lakers are at the bottom of the league standings, nothing came easily for the home team.
January 20, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
IMG-9563.jpeg
CCHA
Tommies busy week continues with third-period rally to down Bowling Green
Roughly 48 hours following the news of their forthcoming new on-campus arena, St. Thomas scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to surge past Bowling Green for their second win in a row.
January 19, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mike Hastings Minnesota State.jpg
CCHA
CCHA Notebook: Is Minnesota State back on track?
Mavericks coach Mike Hastings talks about his team's resolve after the holiday break and a look at the goaltenders on the Mike Richter Award watch list.
January 19, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
2023_0111 - Hockey_Final_V3.jpg
CCHA
'It's a game-changer': Record $75 million gift makes on-campus St. Thomas hockey, hoops facility a reality
The largest gift ever given to a Minnesota university means the new 4,000-seat Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will likely open on the St. Thomas campus in time for the 2025-26 college hockey season.
January 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

“We had some self-inflicted wounds at the end that put us down 5 on 3,” Hastings said. “It hurt us.”

In overtime, Byers poked the puck off the stick of Jake Livingstone just on the Mavericks side of the red line and went in all alone for the game-winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hockey is a game of mistakes and opportunities,” Hastings said. “They took advantage.”

The Mavericks (18-10-1, 13-7-1 in CCHA) and Tommies (8-17-2, 7-10-2) will play again Saturday as the series moves to Mendota Heights.

Knott honored

Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott on Wednesday was named the top assistant coach in men’s college hockey, as the American Hockey Coaches Association announced him as this year’s winner of the Terry Flanagan Award.

Knott, 43, has been on the MSU staff since 2009 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018. As the team’s recruiting coordinator, he’s been instrumental in the Mavericks’ success over the last decade.

“I’m a big supporter of Todd Knott,” Hastings said earlier this week, “through his work and how he has help our program grow, from Day 1 when I (arrived) here and previously when he was here with Troy Jutting and Darren Blue. He’s just incredible in all areas. …

“And all the things that he’s done professionally still dwarf the idea of what the young man is and what he stands for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Thomas 1-0-1-1—3

Minnesota State  0-0-2-0—2

FIRST PERIOD

Scoring: 1. UST-Laylin 7 (Eernisse 5, Recci 8) ppg 5:34

Penalties: Sandelin, MSU (holding) 4:14

SECOND PERIOD

Scoring: None

Penalties: Daly, UST (high sticking) 3:14; Byers, UST (interference) 13:12

THIRD PERIOD

Scoring: 2. MSU-Carroll (Tassy 3, Pavel 8) 12:44; 3. MSU-Fitzgerald 9 (Silye 12, Livingstone 20) ppg 13:52; 4. UST-Laylin 8 (Recchi 9) ppg 17:34

Penalties: Eernisse, UST (interference) 13:11; Furry, MSU (kneeing) 16:38; Pavel, MSU (hooking) 17:27

OVERTIME

Scoring: 5. UST-Byers 14 (unassisted) :57

Penalties:

SUMMARIES

Shots on goal: UST 4-6-3-1—14; MSU 9-19-16-1—45. Penalties: UST 3 for 6 minutes; MSU 3 for 6 minutes. Power plays: UST 2 for 3; MSU 1 for 3. Goalie saves: UST Trotter 9-19-14-1—43 (2 GA); MSU Rancier 3-6-2-0—11 (3 GA).

Attendance: 4,814

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERMINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKSST. THOMAS TOMMIES
What to read next
011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Mattias Sholl named to Mike Richter Award Watch List for top goalie
Bemidji State's sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar for top netminder in Division I.
January 12, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Perrault2.jpg
CCHA
Son of former Bowling Green All-American commits to Augustana
Physical defenseman Ethan Perrault, a 19-year-old from Ohio, will play for Vikings next season
January 10, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
110222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State forward Lleyton Roed named CCHA Rookie of the Week for 2nd time
Roed recorded two assists in Bemidji State’s weekend nonconference series against Minnesota Duluth to lead all conference freshmen in points.
January 09, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State
The Beavers went four-plus periods without being called for a penalty in the series. UMD made BSU pay once the Beavers were sent to the penalty box.
January 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens