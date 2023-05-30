Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Luke Strand names former Iowa Wild video coach to Minnesota State staff

Keith Paulsen has been the video coach for the Minnesota Wild's top affiliate in Iowa since 2016.

Minnesota State Mankato logo
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 2:12 PM

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State head men's hockey coach Luke Strand has hired one of his former Sioux City Musketeers assistants to his staff with the Mavericks.

Keith Paulsen was the video coach for the Minnesota Wild's top affiliate in Iowa since 2016. He previously served as the assistant general manager and associate head coach with the Madison Capitols in the USHL from December 2013 through May 2016.

On Tuesday, Paulsen was named to Strand's staff at Minnesota State.

"Keith is workhorse of a man,” Strand said in a news release. “His multifaceted background will bring so many qualities for our players and staff. His recent stay in the American Hockey League teaching both on and off the ice will drive player development to another level.

“Our staff dynamic, not only in their prior experiences in hockey, but their abilities to teach to both on a personal and player development level,” added Strand. “As our staff continues to take shape over the coming months, we are excited for the future of Maverick Hockey.”

Paulsen joins associate head coach Troy Ward as Strand's hires in Mankato since longtime head coach Mike Hastings departed for Wisconsin. With a new staff and a hefty remake of the roster since the team's NCAA tournament appearance this past season, Paulsen's brings his experience building the expansion Madison Capitols as assistant general manager and associate head coach.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to join Luke Strand’s staff,” Paulsen said in a statement. “I understand the rich traditions of Maverick hockey and look forward to working with these young men in our program. My family and I are excited to relocate to the Mankato area.”

In 2014, Paulsen was an assistant coach for Team USA in the World Junior A Challenge in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. The Americans defeated Denmark, 3-2, in the gold medal game.

During his time with the Wild, Paulsen coordinated live in-game and post-game video analysis and breakdown. He also prepared scout video for opponent tendencies, video for team meetings and assisted with daily practice planning and implementation. Paulsen was responsible for individual player video analysis as well as player meetings. In the 2020-21 season, he assisted with planning and implementing the power play and penalty kill. Paulsen also assisted with on-ice individual skill development. The Wild won 226 games during Paulsen’s time with the organization.

Collegiately, Paulsen played at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1996-2000 and was a four-year letterwinner, playing with Strand for one season.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
