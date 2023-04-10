Luke Strand named Minnesota State head coach

MANKATO, Minn. — Eleven days after seeing Mike Hastings accept the Wisconsin job, Minnesota State announced Luke Strand as its next head coach Monday morning.

Strand becomes the fifth head coach in program history and brings a resume of over 600 games behind the bench — mainly at the USHL level, along with some time as both an AHL and college assistant.

"I am extremely happy to have Coach Strand on board and ready to lead our team to the next level," Minnesota State President Dr. Edward Inch said in a statement. "His record of success, engagement with the community, and leadership is exemplary, and I look forward to all that he will bring to Mankato and our men's ice hockey program."

At this time last year, Strand was gearing up for a USHL playoff run with the Sioux City Musketeers. The Wisconsin native spent the past five seasons in Sioux City and led the Musketeers to a Clark Cup title last May, before accepting an assistant coaching position at Ohio State.

In his one season at Ohio State, Strand oversaw OSU’s penalty kill that finished an NCAA-best 88.7% (141-for-159). The Buckeyes finished the season 21-16-3, earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and defeated Harvard in the first round, 8-1.

The hope is that success will follow Strand to MSU and the CCHA. This will be his first head coaching gig at the Division I level.

"It is an honor to be chosen as the next men's hockey coach at Minnesota State University," Strand said in a statement. "I am grateful to President Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman for this opportunity. The alumni who have paved the path before us have proven that this is a special place, and that is an important responsibility to uphold as we start this next chapter.

“We will play with tenacity, pace, and be connected as a team. I cannot wait to start with our student-athletes, welcome our incoming class of players, and discover future Mavericks."

Strand will be formally introduced on Monday during a press conference at 4 p.m. The 50-year-old played two seasons in the USHL and four at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (NCAA DIII) before a brief three-year career in the UHL.

Strand will be joined by his current fiancee, Sadie, and two kids in Mankato.

"The Maverick hockey brand is founded on outworking our opponents in every facet of the game, and Luke has created a reputation for developing a culture built on that identity,” Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said in a statement. “He impresses me as someone who is more than ready to put in the type of hard work he knows will be necessary to continue the program's upward trajectory by building upon a solidly established foundation.

"Luke is well-connected across the game and has a wide array of valuable experiences," Buisman continued. "Through our extensive conversations, I am confident that he is committed to operating a program on and off the ice that will make all those who support Maverick hockey very proud."

As a player

North Iowa Huskies, USHL, 1991-1993

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, NCAA DIII, 1993-1997

Madison Monsters, UHL, 1997-1999

Madison Kodiaks, UHL, 1999-2000

Behind the bench

Green Bay Gamblers, USHL, assistant coach – 2003-2005

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, NCAA DIII, head coach – 2005-2007

Houston Aeros, AHL, assistant – 2007-2009

Sioux City Musketeers, USHL, head coach – 2009-2011

Abbotsford Heat, AHL, assistant coach – 2011-2013

Madison Captiols, USHL, head coach – 2014-2015

University of Wisconsin, NCAA, associate coach – 2015-16

Calgary Flames, NHL, amateur scout – 2016-2017

Sioux City Musketeers, USHL, head coach – 2017-2022

Ohio State, NCAA, assistant coach – 2022-2023