Lucas Wahlin and Trevor Zins played pivotal roles in road win against Lake Superior State

On Saturday, St. Thomas outlasted Lake Superior State in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The Tommies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Wahlin . Mack Byers and Ethan Gauer assisted.

The Tommies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Trevor Zins scored, assisted by Luc Laylin and Quinton Pepper .

Louis Boudon narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Harrison Roy and Jacob Bengtsson .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Lakers hosting the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Tommies visiting the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. CST.