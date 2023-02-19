Lucas Wahlin and Trevor Zins played pivotal roles in road win against Lake Superior State
On Saturday, St. Thomas outlasted Lake Superior State in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.
The Tommies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Wahlin . Mack Byers and Ethan Gauer assisted.
The Tommies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Trevor Zins scored, assisted by Luc Laylin and Quinton Pepper .
Louis Boudon narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Harrison Roy and Jacob Bengtsson .
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Lakers hosting the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Tommies visiting the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. CST.