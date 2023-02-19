Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College CCHA

Lucas Wahlin and Trevor Zins played pivotal roles in road win against Lake Superior State

On Saturday, St. Thomas outlasted Lake Superior State in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

img_500255923_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 09:24 PM

On Saturday, St. Thomas outlasted Lake Superior State in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The Tommies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Wahlin . Mack Byers and Ethan Gauer assisted.

The Tommies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Trevor Zins scored, assisted by Luc Laylin and Quinton Pepper .

Louis Boudon narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Harrison Roy and Jacob Bengtsson .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Lakers hosting the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Tommies visiting the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.