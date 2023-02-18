Sponsored By
Larson scores twice in Northern Michigan's win over Ferris State

Northern Michigan defeated visiting Ferris State 9-2 on Friday.

February 17, 2023 09:21 PM

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Simon Kjellberg . Kristof Papp and Colby Enns assisted.

The Wildcats' Artem Shlaine increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Andre Ghantous and Aiden Gallacher .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Connor Eddy halfway through the first, assisted by AJ Vanderbeck .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Tanner Vescio scored, assisted by Vincent de Mey and Connor Eddy.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Vincent de Mey increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period.

Jacob Dirks narrowed the gap to 7-2 two minutes later.

Andre Ghantous increased the lead to 8-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kristof Papp and Josh Zinger .

Rylan Van Unen increased the lead to 9-2 one minute later, assisted by Michael Van Unen and Tanner Vescio.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST, this time in NMU.

