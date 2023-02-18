Larson scores twice in Northern Michigan's win over Ferris State
Northern Michigan defeated visiting Ferris State 9-2 on Friday.
The hosting Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Simon Kjellberg . Kristof Papp and Colby Enns assisted.
The Wildcats' Artem Shlaine increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Andre Ghantous and Aiden Gallacher .
The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Connor Eddy halfway through the first, assisted by AJ Vanderbeck .
The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Tanner Vescio scored, assisted by Vincent de Mey and Connor Eddy.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wildcats led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Vincent de Mey increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period.
Jacob Dirks narrowed the gap to 7-2 two minutes later.
Andre Ghantous increased the lead to 8-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kristof Papp and Josh Zinger .
Rylan Van Unen increased the lead to 9-2 one minute later, assisted by Michael Van Unen and Tanner Vescio.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST, this time in NMU.