Lake Superior State wins 4-2 on the road against Northern Michigan

Lake Superior State won on the road on Friday, handing Northern Michigan a defeat 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Dawson Tritt scored assisted by Harrison Roy and Timo Bakos .

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Joey Larson found the back of the net, assisted by Michael Colella and Andre Ghantous .

Kristof Papp took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Joey Larson and Artem Shlaine .

Jake Willets tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Bryan Huggins .

Artyom Borshyov took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Jack Jeffers .

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Harrison Roy, assisted by Dawson Tritt.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:37 p.m. CST.