Lake Superior State got a shut out against Michigan Tech

Lake Superior State picked up a decisive home win against Michigan Tech. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The hosting Lakers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Benito Posa . Timo Bakos and Dawson Tritt assisted.

Dawson Tritt scored early in the second period, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson and Harrison Roy .

In the end the 3-0 came from Benito Posa who increased the Lakers' lead, assisted by Dawson Tritt, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST, this time in LSSU.