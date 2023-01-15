Lake Superior State ends six-loss run

The game between Lake Superior State and Ferris State finished 4-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for LSSU after six straight defeats.

The Lakers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Kucharek . Brandon Puricelli and Tyler Williams assisted.

Dawson Tritt scored in the second period.

Late in the second period, Harrison Roy scored a goal, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson and Jared Westcott , making the score 3-0.

Antonio Venuto narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brenden MacLaren and Tyler Schleppe .

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Dawson Tritt, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson.

Next games:

On Friday, the Lakers will host the Mavericks at 7:07 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs will play against the Huskies at 6:07 p.m. CST.