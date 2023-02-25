Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Lake Superior State beats Ferris State in overtime

Ferris State hosted Lake Superior State in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and LSSU prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:44 PM

LSSU's Jake Willets scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Harrison Roy . Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson assisted.

Caiden Gault scored late into the second period, assisted by Brenden MacLaren .

Matt Slick took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nick Nardecchia and Stepan Pokorny .

Jake Willets tied the game 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Milburn and Bryan Huggins . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:32 before Jake Willets scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Louis Boudon.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. CST.

