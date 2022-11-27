Josh Eernisse and Luke Manning in excellent shape as St. Thomas beats Lake Superior State

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as St. Thomas defeated Lake Superior State 2-1.

The Tommies first took the lead late in the second period, with a goal from Luke Manning, assisted by Cameron Recchi.

Josh Eernisse increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Lucas Wahlin.

Benito Posa narrowed the gap to 2-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Brett Roloson.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Tommies will host the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. CST and the Lakers will play against the Falcons at 6:07 p.m. CST.