Jason Brancheau and Bradley Marek clinch it for Ferris State against Bowling Green

Ferris State eked out a win against Bowling Green on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

February 03, 2023 08:39 PM
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jason Brancheau . Luke Farthing and Antonio Venuto assisted.

Bradley Marek scored early into the second period, assisted by Tyler Schleppe and Caiden Gault .

Chase Gresock narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Taylor Schneider and Austen Swankler .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST.