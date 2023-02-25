Huskies notch third period goals while pitching shutout to catapult past Minnesota State

MANKATO – In the chase for the MacNaughton Cup, the winner will truly take it all.

Behind a 35-save shutout from goaltender Blake Pietila – his ninth of the season – Michigan Tech beat Minnesota State 2-0 on Friday night at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The Huskies needed a win to stay alive for a chance to win the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s regular-season championship, and now Saturday’s regular-season finale will also be the de-facto CCHA title game.

“We were playing for a championship, there was a full house, it was fun,” Tech head coach Joe Shawhan said. “That was pretty much our formula, which starts from the goaltender out. We had great goaltending, we got some timely scoring in the third period, and our penalty kill was outstanding. That’s been our formula all year long and that held true tonight.”

Kyle Kukkonan and Logan Pietila scored in the third period for the Huskies (22-8-4, 15-6-4 CCHA), who moved back ahead of the Mavericks (20-12-1, 15-9-1 CCHA) atop the CCHA standings with the victory. Tech leads MSU by one point, which means a regulation win for either team in Saturday’s contest will capture the MacNaughton Cup outright.

“I saw a lot of compete from our team tonight, we knew what was on the line,” said Pietila, a senior from Howell, Michigan. “We knew we had to give ourselves a chance going into tomorrow to be able to play for the Cup, and more importantly the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.”

Both teams seemed to approach the contest as if it were a playoff game, so despite the end-to-end hockey in the opening two periods, it was scoreless.

Pietila saw two big breakaways against Minnesota State players in the second period that set the tone for the rest of the game. Early in the second period, he stopped Ondrej Pavel’s shorthanded breakaway, then swatted away three more Maverick shots before the Huskies were able to clear it.

“Whenever you can get in the game and make some saves for your team, it gives you confidence, and you just kind of build off that and wait for your team to get one for you,” Pietila said.

Later in the frame, Cade Borchardt got a clean breakaway that Pietila was able to slide over to his blocker slide and deflect the puck out of harm’s way.

“He's just never out of place,” Borchardt said of Pietila. “He's calm back there. He's what drives their team, but at the end of the day, we've got to find a way to get it past him. It's not going to get any easier.”

As good as Pietila was, his Mavericks counterpart Keenan Rancier was also solid, stopping 23 shots in the losing effort. He made one particularly difficult glove save on Logan Pietila shortly after Blake’s save on Pavel to keep it scoreless after 40.

But the Huskies finally solved Rancier early in the third period.

Logan Pietila won a faceoff to the right of Rancier and the puck went directly to defenseman Evan Orr, who took a shot from the circle. Rancier made the initial pad save but Kukkonen fought off MSU defender Andy Carroll and lifted the puck in the open net past Rancier’s outstretched glove.

The Huskies nearly doubled their lead seconds later, when Ryland Mosley stripped the puck from Carroll at the Maverick blue line. He and Logan Pietila were able to go in for a two-man breakaway alone against Rancier. After a few passes between the pair of Huskies, it was Pietila who took a wrist shot. The puck hit Rancier’s glove and deflected away, keeping the score 1-0.

About a minute later, the Mavericks were presented with a prime opportunity to even the score, as Caderoth went to the penalty box for a hook. However, nothing came of it. The Mavericks managed just three shot attempts; two went wide and Pietila only had to stop one of them.

Tech’s Hobey Baker Award candidate continued to stymie Minnesota State for the remainder of the game, and Logan Pietila added some insurance with 1:28 remaining, scoring on the empty net to make it 2-0.

“He’s a great player,” Shawhan said of Logan Pietila. Blake’s twin brother has scored 11 goals on the season for the Huskies. “He’s been a great performer for Michigan Tech. We couldn’t have enough of those. Just feed me Pietilas all day long. Just keep bringing them in and we’ll build around that.”

The teams return to the ice Saturday, where the MacNaughton Cup will be awarded. The Mavericks are in the hunt for their sixth consecutive league title – their second in the CCHA following four in the WCHA. The Huskies are looking to win their first since they shared the WCHA championship with MSU in the 2015-16 season. Tech last won a regular-season title outright in 1975-76.

“Mankato is a tremendous hockey team,” Shawhan said. “They have high compete, they’re hard on pucks, they battle for ice, they have outstanding defensemen. We did what we had to do to give ourselves a chance to play for a championship. So you’ll have two teams going out there and competing and doing their best to try and win a championship.”

Both teams can win the title outright with a regulation win. The Huskies can also take sole possession of the MacNaughton with an overtime or shootout win. However, a Mavericks win in overtime or a shootout means the MacNaughton is shared.

“It’s kind of like playoff hockey,” Blake Piertila said. “I think it really prepares us well for next week, too. But I’ve never had the chance to play for the MacNaughton Cup, so we’re definitely looking forward to it. We’ll be ready tomorrow.”

Michigan Tech 2, Minnesota State 0

Tech 0-0-2–2

MSU 0-0-0–0

First Period

Scoring – None.

Penalties – MSU, Wheeler (Tripping), 15:31; Tech, Crespi (Holding), 17:48.

Second Period

Scoring – None.

Penalties – MSU, Fitzgerald (Slashing), 0:44; Tech, Caderoth (Holding), 7:54; MSU, Sandelin (Tripping), 11:52.

Third Period

Scoring – 1, Kukkonen (Orr, L.Pietila), 3:43; 2, L.Pietila (unassisted), 18:26, EN.

Penalties – Tech, Caderoth (Hooking), 4:34; Tech, J.Pietila (Tripping), 18:32.

