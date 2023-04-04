Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Here's some possibilities for the next head coach at Minnesota State

From experienced coaches to those in their first roles behind the bench, some also have Minnesota ties

_L6A0347
Minnesota State's Mike Hastings left to become the head coach at Wisconsin.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 2:20 PM

Following the departure of Mike Hastings and the weekend decision by Todd Knott to turn down the Minnesota State head coaching position, The Rink Live compiled a list of possibilities for the Mavericks’ bench.

In no apparent order:

Veteran candidates

Grant Potulny: Head coach Northern Michigan. Former Gophers player from Grand Forks, his Wildcats lost the Mason Cup championship to Minnesota State. Spent eight seasons as assistant at Minnesota. 2013 World Junior Championship Gold Medal and multiple and represented USA on multiple occasions.

Dane Jackson: Associate head coach at North Dakota. Finished his 17th season at UND. Played 11 professional seasons, including 45 games in NHL, before joining AHL’s Manchester Monarchs as an assistant. Known as a top recruiter in the NCAA along with head coaching experience.

Steve Miller: Minnesota associate head coach under Bob Motzko. Was Ohio State associate head coach and coached at Air Force Academy (2015-17) and Providence College (2014-15). Longtime assistant/associate head coach at Denver for nearly 20 years. Has helped guide his teams to three NCAA titles.

Herter Bench 21-22.jpg
In his first season as an assistant coach for Western Michigan in 2021-22, Jason Herter helped the Broncos to the best campaign in program history, as they reached the NCHC title game and a NCAA regional final.
Contributed / Western Michigan Athletics

Jason Herter: Associate head coach at Western Michigan after nine seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he won two NCAA titles. Previously was assistant and later head coach and general manager of the Fargo Force. Has been a finalist for recent head coaching jobs. Ready to lead a program.

Luke Strand: Associate head coach at Ohio State. Helped lead USHL’s Sioux City to the 2022 Clark Cup. Was assistant at Wisconsin, assistant with AHL’s Houston Aeros and Abbotsford Heat. Amateur scout for Calgary Flames 2016-17. Detail oriented and motivator.

Dan Muse: Head coach of U.S. U18 National Team Development Program. Former assistant for NHL’s Nashville Predators. Former coach of USHL Chicago Steel and assistant at Yale, where he helped Bulldogs win the 2013 NCAA championship. Task master known as a strong recruiter during his time at Yale.

Off-the-radar, sneaky-good hires

Jason Lammers: Head coach at Niagara for the past six seasons. Pittsburgh native. Well respected in hockey circles. Has a knack to recruit and coach quality teams. Had previous success with Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL.

Erik Largen: Alaska head coach for past five seasons, taking over in 2018 at age 31. Previously served two seasons as assistant under Dallas Ferguson. Was an assistant at Tri-City (USHL) and Janesville Jets (NAHL). Has done more with less than any other NCAA Head Coach.

Young up-and-comers

Matt Smaby: Waterloo Black Hawks head coach (USHL). The Minneapolis native played at North Dakota from 2003-06 before an 11-year professional career that included parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Returned to UND in 2017-18 as student manager while finishing his degree. Served as assistant for Salzburg Red Bulls (Austria) before returning to the U.S. Named head coach of the Waterloo Black Hawks in 2021.

Anthony Noreen: Head coach and president of hockey operations for USHL’s Tri-City Storm. Coached 2022 U.S. U18 men’s select team. Was assistant and later head coach at Youngstown (USHL) from 2010-15. Head coach of ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears (201-5-17) and head coach of Tri-City (USHL) from 2017-22, earning league’s Coach of the Year in 2021-22. Was a finalist for St. Lawrence head coaching position in 2016.

Tri-City Storm Bench.JPG
Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen talks to his team during a timeout earlier this season in Omaha.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Nick Oliver: Fargo Force head coach (USHL). The Roseau, Minn., native was an assistant coach at St. Cloud State from 2018-22, where he helped Brett Larson guide the Huskies to an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021. He is in his first season with Fargo.

Brett Olson: Waterloo Black Hawks assistant coach. From Superior, Wisconsin, Olson played at Michigan Tech before a professional career which ended in 2022. Unlikely a head coaching candidate at a sought after position, but has an opportunity to make the jump to NCAA as a second or third assistant coach.

Adam Krause: Associate head coach at Minnesota Duluth. Hermantown, Minnesota, native, played at UMD (2011-15). Joined UMD staff in 2018.

Long shots

Pat Ferschweiler: Western Michigan head coach in 2021 after two seasons as associate head coach. From Rochester, Minnesota, he spent four years as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings. Won gold as coach with U.S. U17 team at Five Nations tournament in 2017, assisted with U18 team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018 and was head coach in 2019.

Mike Corbett: Quinnipiac assistant coach. Was assistant at Robert Morris after his head coaching stint at Alabama-Huntsville for eight seasons. Corbett was a two-time alternate captain at Denver. He also coached at Air Force for 10 seasons and has worked with USA hockey in various coaching roles.

Dallas Ferguson: Assistant coach at Denver for the past five seasons, where he helped Pioneers win their ninth national title. Was head coach at Alaska-Fairbanks, where he played in the early ‘90s, from 2008-17.

Travis Morin: Assistant coach for AHL’s Texas Stars since his playing career ended there in 2019. From Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, he played four seasons at Minnesota State.

Aaron Schneekloth: Assistant coach Colorado Eagles (AHL). Former North Dakota player, he played 11 professional seasons. Calgary, Alberta, native.

Kevin Porter: Assistant coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) since 2021. Previously was a coach with the U.S. NTDP. Played at Michigan before long professional career, which included 249 games in the NHL.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

