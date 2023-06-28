Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — While most of the people associated with the Augustana University men's hockey team have never started a program from scratch, Hayden Hennen has.

Hennen, a 20-year-old defenseman from Hallock, Minn., played for the Anchorage Wolverines junior team in its inaugural season in the North American Hockey League in 2021-22. To say that the season was a success would be an understatement.

"He's someone we had first started recruiting at the Robertson Cup (in 2022)," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. "His team made it to the Robertson Cup as an upstart North American Hockey League team and made it all the way to the championship (game). So he's been through starting a program before."

The Wolverines went 33-19-4-4 during the regular season and then went 8-2 in the postseason. Hennen played in 44 regular season games and then in all 10 postseason games.

He made a recruiting visit to Augustana in June, began his last season of junior hockey with Anchorage as an alternate captain and committed to the Vikings in October.

"This year, he continued to get better and he's a guy who has grown a significant amount in the last three years," Raboin said. "He's beginning to fill into his body (6-foot-3, 180 pounds).

"But his ability to skate pucks up the rink for a guy his size is very good. He's got offensive ability and he can think the game. He has talent on the back end and that's a piece we really appreciate and are going to value in him."

Hennen's route to college hockey is not a straight line. He made four straight Minnesota Class A state golf tournaments during his career for Kittson County Central High School in Hallock. Hennen, who played varsity golf for six years, had decided he was going to Grand Canyon University and play club golf with the hope of moving up to the varsity team.

But, as the time grew nearer to leave, he decided he was not done playing hockey. He joined the NA3HL's Granite City Lumberjacks in the fall. After two games, he was picked up by Anchorage.

He is from a hockey family. His dad, Rod, is the boys hockey coach at Kittson Central and his younger brother, Tyler, led the state of Minnesota in scoring last season. Tyler committed to play for Augustana in February.

Hayden Hennen

Position: Defense

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180

Hometown: Hallock, Minnesota

Last season: Played 56 games for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL and had eight goals, 32 points, 60 penalty minutes and was a minus-1. In two seasons with the Wolverines, he had 12 goals, 46 points, 74 penalty minutes and was a plus-7 in 100 games. He began his junior career with two games playing for the Granite City Lumberjacks in the NA3HL and had three goals and was a plus-2 before Anchorage picked him up.

High school: Played five seasons for Kittson County Central (42 goals, 131 points, 116 penalty minutes in 111 career games from 2016-21).