Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana

Former Kittson County Central star defenseman was a key member of the first Anchorage Wolverines hockey team in the NAHL. In October, he verbally committed to play for the Vikings in their first season.

Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
Defenseman Hayden Hennen, 20, is playing his second season of junior hockey for the Anchorage Wolverines of the North American Hockey League.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:20 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — While most of the people associated with the Augustana University men's hockey team have never started a program from scratch, Hayden Hennen has.

Hennen, a 20-year-old defenseman from Hallock, Minn., played for the Anchorage Wolverines junior team in its inaugural season in the North American Hockey League in 2021-22. To say that the season was a success would be an understatement.

"He's someone we had first started recruiting at the Robertson Cup (in 2022)," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. "His team made it to the Robertson Cup as an upstart North American Hockey League team and made it all the way to the championship (game). So he's been through starting a program before."

READ MORE AUGUSTANA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
2186537+kucheraRINKS1207c2.jpg
CCHA
Former Duluth East Greyhound Shay Donovan will play for Augustana
Defenseman has spent the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He is one of nine defensemen who will join the Vikings in their inaugural season.
June 27, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Garrett Raboin speaks with Minnesota players on the bench on the right side of the image with a blue filter applied. On the left side is an Augustana Vikings logo.
CCHA
Augustana will open its inaugural season at Wisconsin
Vikings will play Big 10 team at the Kohl Center on Oct. 7-8
June 22, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
061523-raboin.jpg
CCHA
Q&A with Augustana hockey coach Garrett Raboin
As the official launch of South Dakota's first college hockey program draws nearer, the first coach dishes on the challenges and excitement of starting from scratch.
June 16, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Joey DelGreco.jpg
CCHA
Augustana recruit/former Thunderhawk Joey Delgreco named NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year
Joey Delgreco earns 2 top honors, Vikings recruit takes home Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's top honor after leading league in GAA, save percentage. Will Howard of New Mexico named all-division
May 11, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Augustana arena 2.jpg
CCHA
Midco Arena construction is on schedule on the campus of Augustana University
The Vikings men's hockey team will open its inaugural season in October. The first home games at Midco are scheduled against Ferris State on Jan. 26-27, 2024.
May 05, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
ccha_press_release_image_1920.jpg
CCHA
CCHA releases its 2023-24 schedule with newcomer Augustana added to mix
Augustana will play Bowling Green in the first conference series of the season on Oct. 14-15 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
May 04, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
050223-augustana-hockey.jpg
CCHA
Augustana hockey announces home and home series with Omaha, building out initial schedule
Vikings will begin inaugural season at Premier Center while construction on Midco Arena is finished
May 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

The Wolverines went 33-19-4-4 during the regular season and then went 8-2 in the postseason. Hennen played in 44 regular season games and then in all 10 postseason games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made a recruiting visit to Augustana in June, began his last season of junior hockey with Anchorage as an alternate captain and committed to the Vikings in October.

"This year, he continued to get better and he's a guy who has grown a significant amount in the last three years," Raboin said. "He's beginning to fill into his body (6-foot-3, 180 pounds).

"But his ability to skate pucks up the rink for a guy his size is very good. He's got offensive ability and he can think the game. He has talent on the back end and that's a piece we really appreciate and are going to value in him."

Hayden Hennen 02E0896B-5237-4D6A-88FF-50C80937C4A2.JPG
CCHA
After walking away from golf, Anchorage Wolverines' Hayden Hennen commits to Augustana
Hayden Hennen is a 20-year-old who played his high school hockey and golf for Kittson Central High School in Hallock, Minn. He nearly quit hockey after his senior season to pursue college golf.
October 20, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Hennen's route to college hockey is not a straight line. He made four straight Minnesota Class A state golf tournaments during his career for Kittson County Central High School in Hallock. Hennen, who played varsity golf for six years, had decided he was going to Grand Canyon University and play club golf with the hope of moving up to the varsity team.

But, as the time grew nearer to leave, he decided he was not done playing hockey. He joined the NA3HL's Granite City Lumberjacks in the fall. After two games, he was picked up by Anchorage.

He is from a hockey family. His dad, Rod, is the boys hockey coach at Kittson Central and his younger brother, Tyler, led the state of Minnesota in scoring last season. Tyler committed to play for Augustana in February.

Hayden Hennen

Position: Defense
Age: 20
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180
Hometown: Hallock, Minnesota
Last season: Played 56 games for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL and had eight goals, 32 points, 60 penalty minutes and was a minus-1. In two seasons with the Wolverines, he had 12 goals, 46 points, 74 penalty minutes and was a plus-7 in 100 games. He began his junior career with two games playing for the Granite City Lumberjacks in the NA3HL and had three goals and was a plus-2 before Anchorage picked him up.
High school: Played five seasons for Kittson County Central (42 goals, 131 points, 116 penalty minutes in 111 career games from 2016-21).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Northstar 2908.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Minnesota hockey school
June 23, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
061723.S.BP.BENKINNE
Minnesota Boys
Former Beavers captain finds ‘right opportunity’ to resume coaching career in Bemidji
June 16, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Proud night for Rico Blasi, watching recruits Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez win the Stanley Cup
June 16, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT