Gritty, good skating wing from Miami to transfer to Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The CCHA is known as a conference where there are a number of older players and for having players that will play a physical game.

Brian Silver fits both bills and is looking for a new opportunity after playing the last three seasons for the University of Miami.

Silver, a 22-year-old wing from Lake Bluff, Ill., plans to transfer to play for Augustana University this fall. Silver had a goal and six penalty minutes in 11 games for the RedHawks last season.

"He's energy, toughness, penalty kill ... he's a foxhole guy," Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He's someone you want to go into battle with.

"He's going to do anything to disrupt the play for the opponent. He can really skate. He's been utilized on the penalty kill in the past. He's a great teammate and has tremendous references in how he goes about his business. He's been through the USHL, been on good teams and does whatever he needs to find a role. I'm excited for him to get this new opportunity."

Before going to Miami, he played two-plus seasons of junior hockey for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. Before playing for Omaha, he played four seasons of AAA hockey for the Chicago Mission and helped them win four titles and finish second in nationals twice.

Silver, who has six siblings, plans to major in business administration.

Brian Silver

Position: Forward

Age: 22

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180

Hometown: Lake Bluff, Ill.

Last season: Had one goal and six penalty minutes in 11 games for Miami University.

In three seasons for the RedHawks, he had two goals, three points, 20 penalty minutes and was a minus-4 in 37 games.

Juniors: In 109 USHL games for the Omaha Lancers, he had 13 goals, 29 points, 82 penalty minutes and was a minus-5.

Before juniors: He played four-plus seasons of AAA hockey. In 2016-17, he had three goals, 12 points and 44 penalty minutes in 20 games playing for the Chicago Mission Under-16 team.