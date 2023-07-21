Gritty center from Alberta is set to join Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Callum Gau has spent the last five seasons playing junior hockey for the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

During that time, he played 219 games and had 440 penalty minutes. Yeah, the 6-foot-2 center lets opponents know that he is on the ice.

"Callum Gau is a rugged centerman from Alberta," Augustana University coach Garrett Raboin said. "He plays extremely hard. He's good on the faceoff circle and been on the power play and penalty kill units at the junior level.

"He's an in-your-face type of player. You'll know he's on the ice. He really prides himself in doing whatever is asked."

Gau will be a freshman for the Augustana men's hockey team this fall.

During his time with Camrose, he improved his scoring touch each season. He had four goals for the Kodiaks in 38 games in 2018-19, eight in 56 games in 2019-20, three in nine games in 2020-21, 20 in 53 games in 2021-22 and 28 in 60 games last season.

Those 28 goals tied for 13th in the AJHL. He also tied for fourth in power-play goals (18) and tied for eighth in game-winning goals with five. He also won 54% of his faceoffs and averaged 19 minutes, 33 seconds per game. Oh, and he was eighth in the league in penalty minutes (135).

Gau, who was Camrose's captain last season, plans to major in business administration.

Last season: Tied for 13th in the AJHL in goals with 28, was fourth in the league in power-play goals (18), tied for eighth in game-winning goals (5) and eighth in penalty minutes (135). He had 46 points in 60 regular season games. He was the captain for the Camrose Kodiaks, a team he played five seasons of junior hockey with. With the Kodiaks, he had 64 goals, 115 points and 440 penalty minutes in 219 career games.

Before juniors: Played AAA hockey for the Camrose Red Wings for three seasons.