Forward Ryan Naumovski to join Augustana after 4 seasons at Niagara

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When coaches go scouting players, something that they look at is their track record and which way is that player trending.

The best case scenario is that they are continuing to grow as a player.

Ryan Naumovski has played the last four seasons for Niagara University in New York. When he entered the transfer portal, Augustana University hockey coach Garrett Raboin saw that he was trending in the right direction and the 23-year-old from Michigan will join the Vikings this fall.

"A talented player," Raboin said. "He's still rounding out his game.

"He likes to color outside the lines," Raboin said, referring to Naumovski's creativity on the ice. "You need some of that on your team. He can play on special teams and he can play center and he can play on the wall."

Last season with the Purple Eagles, Naumovski was on a power-play unit and averaged 13 minutes, 44 seconds per game. He finished third on the team in assists with 17 and was fourth in points with 26 in 40 games.

Each season he was with Niagara, he averaged more points-per-game. He averaged .559 as a freshman, .591 as a sophomore, .639 as a junior and .650 last season.

Naumovski plans to work on his Master of Business Administration degree at Augustana.

Ryan Naumovski

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160

Hometown: Shelby Township, Mich.

Last season: In 2022-23 as a senior for Niagara, he was third on the team in assists (17), fourth on the team in points (26) and had 10 penalty minutes and was a minus-2 in 40 games.

In four seasons with the Purple Eagles, he had 23 goals, 81 points, eight power-play goals, four game-winning goals and 18 penalty minutes in 132 career games.

Juniors: In his last season of juniors in 2018-19, he was ninth in the NAHL in assists (43), tied for 19th in points (59), had 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-6 in 59 regular season games playing for the New Jersey Titans. In 10 playoff games, he had nine assists and 11 points.

In 2017-18, he split time between New Jersey and the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. With Omaha, he played in 10 games. With the Titans, he had 17 goals, 46 points, 11 penalty minutes and was a plus-20 in 53 regular season games.

Before juniors: He played four seasons of AAA hockey for Little Caesars. With the Little Caesars Under-18 team, he had 13 goals, 33 points and two penalty minutes in 23 games in 2016-17.