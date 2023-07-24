Former St. Louis Park forward will bring leadership, physicality to Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There are a number of traits that Augustana University men's hockey coach Garrett Raboin and his staff have been looking for in the transfer portal.

Former St. Louis Park High School forward Luke Mobley brings a number of them.

Raboin said that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward can play wing or center. Mobley has played 91 career college games at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., after playing 109 regular season games in two junior leagues.

Mobley will transfer to play for the Vikings this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He found a significant role and points wherever he was at," Raboin said of Mobley, who had 22 goals in 50 USHL games in 2019-20. "He's big. He's strong. He's physical."

And there are intangible elements that he will also bring to the Vikings.

"He's someone we're going to lean on," Raboin said. "When you look at how you want your players to handle themselves in preparation for practices and games, he's someone who does it at a high level."

Mobley's sister, Olivia, has played forward for the last three seasons at Quinnipiac University. She led the Bobcats in points in each of the last two seasons and will transfer to Ohio State this fall.

Mobley plans to major in psychology and minor in business.

Luke Mobley

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215

Hometown: St. Louis Park, Minn.

Last season: Had one goal, five points, 38 penalty minutes and was a minus-3 in 33 games for Clarkson University. In three seasons with the Golden Knights, Mobley had four goals, 21 points, 100 penalty minutes and was a plus-4 in 91 games.

Juniors: Played for three teams in two seasons. In 2019-20, he split time between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. In 50 USHL games, he had 22 goals, 37 points, 77 penalty minutes and was a plus-15.

In 2018-19, he had 19 goals, 47 points, 56 penalty minutes and was a plus-18 in 59 regular season games playing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the NAHL. He helped Fairbanks reach the Robertson Cup championship game with two goals and five points in 10 playoff games.

Before juniors: He played three seasons of varsity hockey for St. Louis Park High School. In 68 career games, he had 36 goals, 82 points and 69 penalty minutes.