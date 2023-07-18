Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College CCHA

Former Park Rapids star Chase Brand looks to have big role at Augustana

Brand played the last four seasons for St. Cloud State and already has an undergraduate degree in finance

SCSU vs Colorado_0223.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) passes the puck past Colorado College forward Matthew Gleason (15) in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 4:34 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Garrett Raboin is hoping that some players who have experienced a lot of winning in college hockey are going to help lead the first Augustana University men's team.

Chase Brand has played the last four seasons for St. Cloud State . As a sophomore, he helped the Huskies reach the NCHC championship game and reached their first NCAA Division I championship game. Last season, he helped the Huskies win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title and reach an NCAA regional championship game. SCSU made the NCAA tournament each of his last three seasons and had a combined record of 63-39-7.

0L6A4922
NCHC
SCSU wing already has undergraduate degree, plan in place for when his hockey career is over
Former Park Rapids High School forward Chase Brand graduated with a degree in finance last spring. He is working on a master's degree and snapped a long scoring drought against MSU-Mankato on Saturday.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Brand got caught in a numbers crunch at SCSU and will transfer to play for Augustana this fall.

"Chase has been in a championship culture," Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin said. "I was able to recruit Chase early on when he was coming up through Minnesota high school (hockey). He's got a tremendous family and they're great athletes.

"He's a great student, outstanding person," Raboin said of Brand, who is a three-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. "He carries with him experience and that's what you need as an expansion program."

Brand battled injuries last season , but had seven points and killed penalties in 24 games for the Huskies. In 117 career college games, he has 14 goals and 34 points. With SCSU, he played mostly on the bottom two lines, but did occasionally move up to the top two lines.

"If you look at his career, he's produced at times," Raboin said. "I think, with opportunity, production with him has followed. As a fifth-year guy joining our program, I'm excited because he will have that opportunity to play and also to lead."

Brand has an undergraduate degree in finance and will work on a Master of Business Administration degree at Augustana. His sister, McKenna, played forward for four seasons at Northeastern and has played pro hockey the last five seasons for the Boston Pride.

Chase Brand

Position: Forward
Age: 24
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165
Hometown: Nevis, Minn.
Last season: Battled injuries, but had four goals, seven points, 11 penalty minutes, was a plus-4, killed penalties and averaged 11 minutes, 51 seconds in 24 games for St. Cloud State last season. In four seasons with the Huskies, he had 14 goals, 34 points and 63 penalty minutes in 117 games. Was a three-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete (3.5 grade-point average or better) and was named the NCAA's Elite 90 winner for posting the highest GPA of any athlete at the 2021 Frozen Four.
Juniors: Had 11 goals, 24 points, 39 penalty minutes and was a plus-5 in 62 NAHL games for the NAHL's Brookings Blizzard in 2016-17. In 2017-18, he played for both the Blizzard (six goals, 19 points, eight penalty minutes, plus-3 in 29 games) and the USHL's Omaha Lancers (one goal, minus-3 in 12 games). In 2018-19, he had 17 goals, 53 points, 20 penalty minutes and was a minus-11 in 62 games for the Madison Capitols of the USHL.
High school: Played four seasons (2012-16) for Park Rapids High School and had 64 goals, 157 points and 60 penalty minutes in 103 career games. Led the team in assists and points each of his last two seasons and led the team in goals with 32 in 26 games his last season.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
Get Local

