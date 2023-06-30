Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College CCHA

Former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre, Augustana have mutual draw to one another

The 22-year-old from Ontario played the last three seasons for Buckeyes

Evan McIntyre.jpg
Evan McIntyre
Contributed / Ohio State Athletics
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:18 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Garrett Raboin spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team coaching in the Big 10. That gives him a familiarity with the players in that conference and was an asset as Augustana University began putting together its first roster and headed to the transfer portal.

One of the players that ended up signing with the Vikings is former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre .

McIntyre, a 22-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, spent the last three seasons with the Buckeyes and had five assists and 23 penalty minutes in 34 games.

While McIntyre did not play a ton of games at Ohio State, Raboin sees a player with some untapped potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When he entered the transfer portal, he was someone who was drawn to us as much as we were drawn to him," Raboin said. "He's coming from a Big 10 university and he had a junior career where he was very highly touted. He played with the Penticton Vees under Fred Harbinson and he battled injuries at Ohio State.

"I think that as word started to come that Augustana was getting college hockey, he was looking to make a move. I think he thought that this opportunity to come here and build something greater than himself, that was an attractive piece. He was really, really excited to hear from us. He was really excited about everything that we have going here. Another great student, well-respected by his teammates.

"He's someone who has offensive ability and we feel, with our opportunity here, that he's going to be able to play his game and contribute from the back end."

McIntyre was a two-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and plans to major in economics.

Evan McIntyre

Position: Defense
Age: 22
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 174
Hometown: Oakville, Ontario
Last season: Had two assists, two penalty minutes, 10 shots on goal and was a plus-3 in 10 games for Ohio State. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, he had five assists, 23 penalty minutes, 24 shots on goal and was a minus-6 in 34 games. A two-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Juniors: Played two seasons of junior hockey. He began his first season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL and had seven points, four penalty minutes and was a minus-5 in 23 games. He finished the 2018-19 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL and had seven points and 14 penalty minutes in 18 regular season games. In 2019-20, he had 29 points and 24 penalty minutes in 58 regular season games. In 11 BCHL career playoff games over two seasons, he had three points and two penalty minutes.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

