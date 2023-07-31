Former Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll got a taste of pro hockey, now he wants more

FARGO — Andy Carroll didn’t have much time to process his collegiate career-ending loss to St. Cloud State at the Fargo Regional. Just days after the defenseman pulled off his Minnesota State jersey for the 169th time inside Scheels Arena last March, he was on a flight to Winnipeg to join a professional team.

After a five-game amateur tryout with the Abbotsford Canucks, he finally had a chance to reflect on his time in Mankato where he logged the third-most games in Mavericks history. He had just packed his belongings and was driving out of town when the emotions kicked in.

“I just broke down, like I just started crying at the beginning of a stoplight,” the 26-year-old said. “I don’t want to say it was an embarrassing thing but when you are passionate about something, and it was such a quick turnaround from college to pro, just a few short days, that I didn’t really have time for it to set in and you’re off playing for a different team in a different country with different players.

“It was an emotional time in my life, leaving that rink knowing that’s probably the last time I’ll put on a Mavericks jersey.”

A Mavericks jersey he wore with several teammates who were offered pro contracts this spring. Akito Hirose, Andrej Pavel, Jake Livingstone, Brendan Furry, Ryan Sandelin and Cade Borchardt all inked NHL, ECHL or AHL deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Carroll is hoping for another opportunity with a professional team. Now living in Moorhead, Minnesota, just about 10 miles away from the arena where he played his last collegiate game, Carroll continues to work out and skate this summer.

St. Cloud State wing Veeti Miettinen (29) and Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll (4) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter/The Rink Live

Summer workouts

Carroll moved to join his girlfriend Addison Rodel, the manager of a wedding and event venue called Rustic Oaks just south of Moorhead. He's been working out at Sanford POWER Center in Fargo, developing more strength and speed. Needing a place to skate as well, he reached out to his good friend, Moorhead native Ethan Frisch, who was his teammate with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL.

“He said, ‘Hey, we do this a couple of times a week over in Moorhead and you're more than happy to come,'" Carroll said.

Carroll has been skating a few days a week in Moorhead and West Fargo. On a recent Friday morning, he was on the ice at 7:30 a.m. at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead wearing his Abbotsford helmet. He was among a dozen players from the area doing full-ice drills and playing 3-on-3 games with skaters such as Niagara forward Carter Randklev, recent Long Island transfer Aaron Grounds, Idaho Steelheads defenseman Cody Haiskanen, San Jose Barracuda blueliner Ethan Frisch and Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen.

“Obviously there’s some really high-end talent," Carroll said. "It's a good opportunity to push yourself against a guy like Will, who plays in the National, so yea, it's been good.”

Moorhead native Will Borgen, a defenseman for the Seattle Kraken, talks to Andy Carroll during a workout on July 21, 2023 at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

It’s that competitiveness that keeps Carroll believing in the next opportunity. He had one assist in five games with the AHL team in Abbotsford.

“To be honest, I didn't really feel like there was that big of a jump,” he said, comparing it to his college play. “I pride myself, and obviously being a solid two-way defenseman with a little offensive spark … I think for me making plays and creating plays and making tape-to-tape passes, it was a really good fit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll’s first point as a pro 🥇



Andy Carroll and Kyle Rau grab the assists on Arsh Bain’s 12th goal of the season, giving Carroll his first point in @TheAHL 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TwfRD1VJO0 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 1, 2023

As a kid from Northfield, Minnesota, his longtime goal was to play college hockey. But knowing his skills can fit the pro game, he simply wants more.

“I don’t want to say I exceeded expectations because I think everyone’s dream is to play in the NHL, but just to pull on that first pro jersey, it was a cool feeling,” he said of his time in the AHL. “But at the same time as a competitive athlete, now you’re going to chase the next thing.”

Mankato memories

Growing up about an hour east of Mankato in Northfield, Carroll went to more Mavericks games than any other college growing up. His father, Todd, was the head coach of the women’s team from 1998-2001. After he had his first conversations with Minnesota State coaches, he wanted to wear the purple and gold.

“Obviously there were some other opportunities but I think you have to go where you feel a burning passion to truly create a legacy and I wanted to do it in Mankato,” he said.

Five seasons. Fourteen goals. Fifty assists. Five conference championships. Three conference tournament championships. Two Frozen Four appearances with a runner-up in 2021-22. Toss in the bizarre overtime ending to Bemidji State in the 2022 Mason Cup Championship, a Hockey Day Minnesota outdoor game against St. Thomas and playing on Mike Hastings’ final team in the coach’s 11 seasons at Mankato, he was a productive mainstay on the blue line.

Minnesota State's Andy Carroll tries to get the puck out of the Mavericks zone as St. Thomas' Josh Eernisse tries to cut him off during a game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Mendota Heights. Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

But players from the 2019-20 team keep going back to that season because that 31-5-2 squad that finished second in the PairWise behind North Dakota was destined for the Frozen Four in Detroit. Senior Marc Michaelis was the WCHA conference player of the year and offensive player of the year and Dryden McKay, a sophomore, was the goaltender of the year.

“There’s (current) NHL players who were playing third or fourth line or getting scratched,” said Carroll, who produced nine points in 33 games and was a plus-18 in that sophomore season. “There was a level of confidence where we knew we were going to be the favorite most games, but it never went over the side to the arrogant level. Practices were always focused and crisp. When it came to the game, nothing changed. There was no buildup to the game because we had prepared so well. It just kind of felt like we ran like a machine most nights.”

After blowing away Alaska Anchorage in the first round of the conference playoffs and Michigan Tech up next, the league on March 12 announced that the season would come to an abrupt end because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Side hustle

In less than a half hour after leaving the ice that Friday morning in Moorhead, Carroll was instructing Fargo Davies senior MacKenzie Wetch on the far end of the driving range at Fargo Country Club. Just before the Fargo Regional, the golf club announced the Mavericks defenseman would be joining the staff as an instructor.

Dave Schultz, the PGA club professional, wasn't in any hurry for his new employee to start, knowing Carroll could have up to four games remaining in his collegiate career and subsequent pro play.

Andy Carroll points out a swing flaw while he instructs Fargo Davies senior MacKenzie Wetch on July 21, 2023 at Fargo Country Club. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Carroll downplays his golf, but his knowledge of the game is deep. Having worked at the Northfield Golf Club for eight years, it’s something he does to at least rest his mind and body from the grind from what can be a year-round hockey commitment.

Zach Sklebar, an assistant at Fargo Country Club, was planning on having Carroll caddy for him during a pre-qualifier for the PGA Tour’s 3M Open until an injury shelved Sklebar. Earlier this summer, Sklebar was on Carroll’s bag for an amateur tournament in Moorhead.

Sklebar, an aspiring pro player, can’t say enough about Carroll’s golf game.

“It’s really solid,” Sklebar said. “He has a lot of talent.”

As a left-shot hockey player, Carroll can smash it as a right-handed golfer. He had a long drive of 340 yards and generated a clubhead speed of 128 mph during the member-guest long drive competition at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he was a full-time golfer it’d be interesting to see how far he’d take it,” Sklebar said, noting there’s more to Carroll’s game than just the power. “He’s a really good putter.”

What's next?

Golf aside, Carroll makes it very clear hockey is where he wants to make it professionally. This summer he’s hearing interest for his on-ice services but understands a worldwide talent pool is now in play.

“I don't want to call it a waiting game, but sometimes there's opportunities in different places and I’m just trying to do what’s best for my development in my progression as a pro,” he said.

That progression is marked by an ever-increasing stat line at each stop he’s made.

“I know there’s a belief within myself that I go and continue to make an impact at every level I play at.”