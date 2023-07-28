Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Former Greenway star Ben Troumbly will play for Augustana after season off

Troumbly was out of junior eligibility when the offer to play for the Vikings came in 2022. So he was an ambassador for the team and just attended school instead

Greenway Donte Lawson (13) and Ben Troumbly (8) celebrate Troumbly's goal in the second period against Delano during the Minnesota State Tournament boys hockey Class A state quarterfinals game on March 6, 2019, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:48 AM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As Garrett Raboin began putting together his first hockey roster for Augustana University, one of the elements he was looking at was what kind of character does the player have.

With former Greenway High School forward Ben Troumbly, Raboin found a combination he was looking for.

"There's a hockey player that we're excited about, but there's a person with Ben that, when you talk about starting a program to come for campus for a whole year (without hockey games), that speaks volumes about who he really is," Raboin said. "Ben Troumbly is one of the first two pioneers and ambassadors of our program. Similary to (defenseman) Will (Svenddal), they made the leap of faith to come to a team that didn't have a rink and they weren't going to play all year."

Troumbly and Svenddal have been at functions on campus and in the Sioux Falls community to promote the program and have been in promotional videos with announcements about the Vikings.

Before getting on campus, Troumbly played two seasons of junior hockey for the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL. In 2021-22, Troumbly had 33 points, 34 penalty minutes and was a plus-10 in 45 regular season games.

Troumbly, who is from Bovey, Minnesota, brings some savvy play along with some grit to the ice.

"When you think of the Iron Range and hockey players, he's a hockey player, a rink rat," Raboin said of the 5-foot-7 Troumbly. "He's not tall in stature, but his heart and his will are certainly far beyond that."

Before playing in the NAHL, Troumbly played three seasons of varsity hockey for Greenway High School. As a junior, he was second on the team in goals (22) and points (46) and helped the Raiders reach the Class A state championship game. In the state tournament, he had three goals and six points in three games.

"There was a state tournament not too long ago where a group of kids from Greenway rallied a community and brought a lot of people along for the ride," Raboin said. "They just missed out on winning the state championship and he was at the forefront of that group."

Troumbly plans on majoring in accounting and finance at Augustana.

Ben Troumbly

Position: Forward
Age: 21
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 160
Hometown: Bovey, Minn.
Last season: Was out of junior eligibility, so he sat out last season, worked out and attended school at Augustana.
Juniors: In his last season of juniors in 2021-22, he had 12 goals, 35 points, 38 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 50 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL.
In 2020-21, he had eight goals, 21 points, 32 penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 59 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Bobcats.
Before juniors: He played three varsity seasons for Greenway High School. As a senior, he had 18 goals, 49 points and 22 penalty minutes in 25 games. Helped the Raiders reach the Class A state title game as a junior.
In his high school career, he had 60 goals, 132 points, 21 power-play goals, 24 power-play assists and 50 penalty minutes in 79 games.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
