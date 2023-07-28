Former Greenway star Ben Troumbly will play for Augustana after season off

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As Garrett Raboin began putting together his first hockey roster for Augustana University, one of the elements he was looking at was what kind of character does the player have.

With former Greenway High School forward Ben Troumbly, Raboin found a combination he was looking for.

"There's a hockey player that we're excited about, but there's a person with Ben that, when you talk about starting a program to come for campus for a whole year (without hockey games), that speaks volumes about who he really is," Raboin said. "Ben Troumbly is one of the first two pioneers and ambassadors of our program. Similary to (defenseman) Will (Svenddal), they made the leap of faith to come to a team that didn't have a rink and they weren't going to play all year."

Troumbly and Svenddal have been at functions on campus and in the Sioux Falls community to promote the program and have been in promotional videos with announcements about the Vikings.

Before getting on campus, Troumbly played two seasons of junior hockey for the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL. In 2021-22, Troumbly had 33 points, 34 penalty minutes and was a plus-10 in 45 regular season games.

Troumbly, who is from Bovey, Minnesota, brings some savvy play along with some grit to the ice.

"When you think of the Iron Range and hockey players, he's a hockey player, a rink rat," Raboin said of the 5-foot-7 Troumbly. "He's not tall in stature, but his heart and his will are certainly far beyond that."

Before playing in the NAHL, Troumbly played three seasons of varsity hockey for Greenway High School. As a junior, he was second on the team in goals (22) and points (46) and helped the Raiders reach the Class A state championship game. In the state tournament, he had three goals and six points in three games.

"There was a state tournament not too long ago where a group of kids from Greenway rallied a community and brought a lot of people along for the ride," Raboin said. "They just missed out on winning the state championship and he was at the forefront of that group."

Troumbly plans on majoring in accounting and finance at Augustana.

Ben Troumbly

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 160

Hometown: Bovey, Minn.

Last season: Was out of junior eligibility, so he sat out last season, worked out and attended school at Augustana.

Juniors: In his last season of juniors in 2021-22, he had 12 goals, 35 points, 38 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 50 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL.

In 2020-21, he had eight goals, 21 points, 32 penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 59 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Bobcats.

Before juniors: He played three varsity seasons for Greenway High School. As a senior, he had 18 goals, 49 points and 22 penalty minutes in 25 games. Helped the Raiders reach the Class A state title game as a junior.

In his high school career, he had 60 goals, 132 points, 21 power-play goals, 24 power-play assists and 50 penalty minutes in 79 games.