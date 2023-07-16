Former Grand Rapids captain Hunter Bischoff was the first to commit to Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Among all of the firsts for the Augustana University men's hockey team as an NCAA Division I program, Hunter Bischoff has a high ranking.

Bischoff, a 20-year-old forward from Cohasset, Minn., was the first player to verbally commit to play for the Vikings in May 2022. Bischoff played in 2022-23 for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL in what will be his last season of junior hockey.

The fact that Bischoff made that commitment with all the unknowns for Augustana means a lot to Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin.

"That came on the back end of an outstanding Robertson Cup run with his North American (Hockey) League team," Raboin said of the Anchorage Wolverines. "That team went on a real special run. They were a team that came together who never really played together, got better throughout the year and it culminated at the end of the season."

The Wolverines, like Augustana, were in their first season of existence as a junior hockey team.

Last fall, he played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League and helped that team win its first Clark Cup. So Bischoff has played on some teams with chemistry.

"He's a smart, honest hockey player," Raboin said of Bischoff, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds. "He was used in all situations, on the penalty kill (for Youngstown) and in 3-on-3 overtime hockey.

"He's a guy that the Youngstown staff found tremendous value in. They could put him out in any situation and could trust him."

Before juniors, Bischoff played three seasons for the Grand Rapids High School team and was a captain for the Thunderhawks.

"He's a tremendous student and we're really excited about him," Raboin said of Bischoff.

Bischoff plans to major in business.

Hunter Bischoff

Position: Forward

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 182

Hometown: Cohasset, Minn.

Last season: Had four goals, 10 points, 14 penalty minutes and was a plus-4 in 55 regular season games for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. Helped the Phantoms win the Clark Cup.

2021-22 season: Had 13 goals, 36 points, 20 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 56 regular season games for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL. Helped the Wolverines reach the Robertson Cup championship game in its inaugural season and had five goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

Before juniors: Played three seasons for the Grand Rapids High School team. He had 31 goals and 59 points in 64 career games.