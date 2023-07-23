Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Former Grand Forks Central forward emerged as goal scorer last season in NAHL

Augustana University commit Will Howard had a breakout season with 32 goals in 60 regular season games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

Will Howard 1.JPEG
New Mexico Ice Wolves forward Will Howard (13) sets up in front of the net. Howard, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, tied for third in the NAHL in goals (32) and was a plus-21 in 60 games last season.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
July 22, 2023 at 11:48 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Playing good defense and getting good goaltending is important to any hockey team.

But at some point, someone needs to score some goals if a team is going to win some games. For a new NCAA Division I team, it is probably the biggest question mark going into a season.

If you're looking at track record, the Augustana recruit coming in this fall who has scored the most is Will Howard. Howard tied for third in the North American Hockey League with 32 goals in 60 games last season and had 50 goals in his last 116 junior hockey games playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

"Will Howard's trajectory over the last three years is unique," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said of Howard, who had two goals in 31 games as a rookie for New Mexico. "He went into junior hockey and was in and out of the lineup (his rookie season).

ADVERTISEMENT

"His second year, he took a big step. This past year, he took an even bigger step. Great guy, captain and what you see with him is his ability to put pucks in the back of the net all different types of ways. If you get the puck in the (offensive) zone and have it around the net, that's when he's at his best."

Will Howard 3.jpeg
CCHA
Former Grand Forks Central forward Will Howard's stock continues to rise, commits to Augustana
The 20-year-old is in his third season playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL. His father, Tarek Howard, played defense for the University of North Dakota from 1983-87.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, the key to Howard's game is using his size to get to the net.

"He's comfortable playing in traffic," Raboin said. "He likes to play in the muck. He's a good-sized kid who is going to get even stronger. He's in the process right now of figuring out what he plays at best physically. His stick in tight, that's not going anywhere. We're looking forward to seeing that with us."

Howard also showed leadership skills and served as the Ice Wolves' captain last season.

"Once you talk to Will, you're going to find out that he's completely genuine in his love for his teammates and playing hockey," Raboin said. "That's something that's really important to me. I want our group to have a personality in their play. He plays with personality.

"Away from the rink, he has a tremendous personality that people tend to gravitate to. There's a possibility for us that he's a future leader."

READ MORE AUGUSTANA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
Callum Gau.jpg
CCHA
Gritty center from Alberta is set to join Augustana
Callum Gau played five seasons of junior hockey for the Camrose Kodiaks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Simon Falk 2.jpg
CCHA
Augustana gets big, physical wing to transfer from Alaska
Simon Falk played the last two seasons for the Nanooks and led the team in game-winning goals in 2022-23.
3d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0223.jpg
CCHA
Former Park Rapids star Chase Brand looks to have big role at Augustana
Brand played the last four seasons for St. Cloud State and already has an undergraduate degree in finance
4d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Owen Bohn.jpg
CCHA
Augustana recruit Owen Bohn developed into goal scorer last season for the Victoria Grizzlies
Winger finished in the top 20 in the BCHL with 23 goals in 46 regular season games
5d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hunter Bischoff.jpg
CCHA
Former Grand Rapids captain Hunter Bischoff was the first to commit to Augustana
Forward played last season for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL after playing one season for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL.
6d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
CCHA
Augustana's Garrett Raboin finally gets a chance to coach a Ziemer
Vikings head coach recruited both Brady and Brodie Ziemer for teams he was an assistant coach for, but left before being able to coach them. Brady joins Augustana after three seasons at SCSU.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Will Svenddal Magicians.jpg
CCHA
After being ambassador for Augustana hockey, Will Svenddal gets chance to play on inaugural Vikings team
Defenseman from Minneapolis sat out last season after finishing his junior eligibility with the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL
Jul 4
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Howard committed to Augustana in October. His father, Tarek, played defense for the University of North Dakota from 1983-87 and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft.

Howard played for Grand Forks Central High School from 2017-20 and helped the Knights win two state titles. He plans to major in sport management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Howard

Position: Forward
Age: 20
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195
Hometown: Grands Forks, N.D.
Last season: Tied for third in the NAHL in goals with 32, had 54 points, 56 penalty minutes and was a plus-21 in 60 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves. It was Howard's third season in junior hockey and his goal totals improved each season. He had two goals in 31 games in 2020-21 and then 18 in 56 games in 2021-22. In 147 career NAHL regular season games, he had 100 points, 200 penalty minutes and was a plus-23. In 2021-22, he helped New Mexico reach the Robertson Cup semifinals. He had four goals, six points and 25 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.
Before juniors: He played three seasons for Grand Forks Central High School. In 79 games with the Knights, he had 33 goals, 76 points and 30 penalty minutes. He helped Grand Forks Central win state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Brock Kautz.jpeg
CCHA
Brock Kautz set to join Bemidji State men’s hockey coaching staff
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
UWS 2.17 2.18 MHOK Games (2).jpg
CCHA
Augustana picks up small-college newcomer of the year
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC_0465.JPG
CCHA
Minnesota State adds state-winning Wisconsin high school coach to coaching staff
3d ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT