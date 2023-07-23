Former Grand Forks Central forward emerged as goal scorer last season in NAHL

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Playing good defense and getting good goaltending is important to any hockey team.

But at some point, someone needs to score some goals if a team is going to win some games. For a new NCAA Division I team, it is probably the biggest question mark going into a season.

If you're looking at track record, the Augustana recruit coming in this fall who has scored the most is Will Howard. Howard tied for third in the North American Hockey League with 32 goals in 60 games last season and had 50 goals in his last 116 junior hockey games playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

"Will Howard's trajectory over the last three years is unique," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said of Howard, who had two goals in 31 games as a rookie for New Mexico. "He went into junior hockey and was in and out of the lineup (his rookie season).

ADVERTISEMENT

"His second year, he took a big step. This past year, he took an even bigger step. Great guy, captain and what you see with him is his ability to put pucks in the back of the net all different types of ways. If you get the puck in the (offensive) zone and have it around the net, that's when he's at his best."

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, the key to Howard's game is using his size to get to the net.

"He's comfortable playing in traffic," Raboin said. "He likes to play in the muck. He's a good-sized kid who is going to get even stronger. He's in the process right now of figuring out what he plays at best physically. His stick in tight, that's not going anywhere. We're looking forward to seeing that with us."

Howard also showed leadership skills and served as the Ice Wolves' captain last season.

"Once you talk to Will, you're going to find out that he's completely genuine in his love for his teammates and playing hockey," Raboin said. "That's something that's really important to me. I want our group to have a personality in their play. He plays with personality.

"Away from the rink, he has a tremendous personality that people tend to gravitate to. There's a possibility for us that he's a future leader."

Howard committed to Augustana in October. His father, Tarek, played defense for the University of North Dakota from 1983-87 and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft.

Howard played for Grand Forks Central High School from 2017-20 and helped the Knights win two state titles. He plans to major in sport management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Howard

Position: Forward

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195

Hometown: Grands Forks, N.D.

Last season: Tied for third in the NAHL in goals with 32, had 54 points, 56 penalty minutes and was a plus-21 in 60 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves. It was Howard's third season in junior hockey and his goal totals improved each season. He had two goals in 31 games in 2020-21 and then 18 in 56 games in 2021-22. In 147 career NAHL regular season games, he had 100 points, 200 penalty minutes and was a plus-23. In 2021-22, he helped New Mexico reach the Robertson Cup semifinals. He had four goals, six points and 25 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.

Before juniors: He played three seasons for Grand Forks Central High School. In 79 games with the Knights, he had 33 goals, 76 points and 30 penalty minutes. He helped Grand Forks Central win state titles in 2018 and 2019.