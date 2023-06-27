Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College CCHA

Former Duluth East Greyhound Shay Donovan will play for Augustana

Defenseman has spent the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He is one of nine defensemen who will join the Vikings in their inaugural season.

2186537+kucheraRINKS1207c2.jpg
Duluth East’s Shay Donovan (right) is pursued by Andover’s Christian Ledlin as he takes the puck down the ice at the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament. Donovan played for the Greyhounds from 2013-16, in the NAHL from 2016-19 and for the University of Wisconsin from 2019-23. He will play his last season of college for Augustana University.
Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:10 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The transfer portal came along at a good time for Augustana University, which will launch its first season of NCAA Division I men's hockey this fall. The portal, which was launched in October 2018, allows college players to transfer and not have to sit out a season of eligibility.

The Vikings, under head coach Garrett Raboin, have added four of the nine defensemen that will be on the roster through the portal.
One of those players is Shay Donovan, a 25-year-old who played the last four seasons for the University of Wisconsin. Donovan will be working on his Master of Business Administration degree this fall.

"Shay was a guy who I've been familiar with because he grew up in the state of hockey," said Raboin, a former University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State assistant coach. "We competed against him when I was at the University of Minnesota, so I'm familiar with him as a player."

Donovan was an Academic All-Big Ten selection and graduated with honors from Wisconsin.

"He's a tremendous student and one of those guys who really has a passion for the game, but more so even, for his teammates," Raboin said. "He wanted to extend his career and he had some (pro) opportunities in Europe and had opportunities in the business world. Ultimately, he made a decision to help us in this opportunity to start a program."

Shay Donovan.jpg
Shay Donovan
Contributed / University of Wisconsin

What are things that Raboin likes about him as a player?

"I think his game has grown," Raboin said. "At the University of Wisconsin, he was able to win a league championship there and he's been through the rigors and ups and downs of college hockey. There's a high level of value to him as a veteran, playing in big games and he'll be a great one for our younger players to learn from.

"He's tall, he's athletic and he can skate. The exciting thing about him is that I think there's another level to his game. As crazy as it sounds as he enters his fifth year of college hockey, I think he's still getting better. There's going to be an opportunity for him to play here, play a significant role and we're excited to see what he can do."

Shay Donovan

Position: Defense
Age: 25
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Duluth
Last season: Played in 11 games, had one assist, two penalty minutes, three blocked shots and was a minus-1 for the University of Wisconsin.
College career: Played in 29 games with one assist, six penalty minutes, 17 shots and was a minus-5.
Juniors: Played in the NAHL (2016-19) for Coulee Ridge, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Minnesota Wilderness (155 games, 10 goals, 41 points, 129 penalty minutes, plus-2).
High school: Played three seasons for Duluth East (five goals, 34 points, 81 career games from 2013-16).

By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

