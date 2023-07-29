Former Colgate captain will transfer to Augustana this fall

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Leadership can be a tough thing to measure. But there are three indicators that Arnaud Vachon provided that last season for the Colgate men's hockey team.

Vachon was the team's captain, shared the Terry Slater Trophy and received the Rob Ries Memorial Award for his time with the Raiders.

He shared the Terry Slater Trophy with teammate Matt Verboon. The award is given to the senior whose performance, leadership and dedication on and off the ice had the greatest impact on Colgate hockey.

The Rob Ries Memorial Award is given to the player who provided the most leadership and inspiration to the team.

After four seasons with Colgate, Vachon will take his leadership skills to Augustana University this fall as a transfer to play for the Vikings in their inaugural season. He led Colgate to its first ECAC playoff title since 1990, its first NCAA Division I tournament appearance since 2014 and to a 19-16-5 record.

"He is an adult in the way he carries himself," Augustana coach Garrett Raboin said of Vachon, a 25-year-old from Ajax, Ontario. "(His) academics are as good as you're going to find. He shows up every day and there's a purpose to how he approaches practice, how he approaches academics.

"He was a captain of a program that did special things and we're really excited about him. He's a center, he's tough, he's physical. He would like to grow his offensive game. It's been there in the past and we're excited for him to try to find another level."

His last season of junior hockey, he was named the Most Valuable Player in the Canadian National Junior A championship game and was an alternate captain for the Brooks Bandits. The Bandits went 57-3 that season and Vachon had 33 goals, 77 points and 102 penalty minutes in a combined 71 regular season and playoff games.

Vachon had five points in 27 games for Colgate last season, but had plenty of suitors after he entered the transfer portal.

"He had other opportunities, but with (Augustana assistant coach) Andy Boschetto having coached him in the past at Colgate, there was a comfort level there," Raboin said. "He wanted to know what he was getting into. Not knowing entirely the hockey side, he felt good about the people side. We're excited to get him on campus and have some of the other players learn from him."

Vachon was a four-time ECAC All-Academic Team honoree as an environmental studies major. To earn those honors, players must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Vachon plans to earn his Master of Business Administration degree at Augustana.

Arnaud Vachon

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario.

Last season: Was the captain at Colgate University, had two goals, five points, 27 penalty minutes and was a minus-7 in 28 games.

In four seasons with the Raiders, he had 17 goals, 36 points and 110 penalty minutes in 126 games.

He was a four-time ECAC All-Academic Team selection.

Juniors: He played three seasons for the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

In 2018-19, he had 33 goals, 77 points and 102 penalty minutes in a combined 71 regular season and playoff games.

In his three seasons, he had 90 goals, 166 points and 218 penalty minutes in 208 games.

Before juniors: He played two seasons for The Hill Academy, a prep school in Caledon, Ontario. He helped The Hill Academy win the 2015 ECEL Under-16 championship. In his two seasons of prep school, he had 75 goals, 159 points and 22 penalty minutes in 142 games.