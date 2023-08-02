Former Bowling Green goalie feeling healthy, ready to join Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Goaltenders, in some ways, are on their own islands in hockey. They are the last line of defense, have the fewest number of position players on a roster and typically have their own coach.

For Augustana University's first NCAA Division I men's hockey team, head coach Garrett Raboin has found a leader for the three goalies in former Bowling Green goaltender Zack Rose. Rose, 24, spent the last four seasons with the Falcons and will transfer to Augustana this fall.

"Through the rigors of junior and college hockey, he's experienced just about everything," Raboin said. "He's found a way to stay positive whether he's in the net or backing up that night. He's found a way to be just an incredible teammate.

"He's a guy we feel really good about providing experience between the pipes and being able to help our younger goaltenders and lead them. That's special at the goaltender position."

The other two goalies will be freshmen Kayden Hargraves and Josh Kotai.

Last season at Bowling Green, Rose was 3-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average in five games. That does not tell the whole story, though.

"He's had injury troubles in the past and he feels like he's finally in a place where he can just play," Raboin said. "He's had two surgeries, one on each hip."

In his four seasons with the Falcons, Rose was 18-9-3 in 32 games.

While he may have the most college experience, there is going to be an open competition in net for the Vikings.

"They're all going to get an opportunity," Raboin said. "We pick the goalies, they pick the starters. They're all capable. We're excited about our goaltender group and we're excited to see how it all plays out."

In the classroom, Rose was a three-time conference scholar-athlete in the WCHA and CCHA and was a business major. At Augustana, he plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree.

Zack Rose

Position: Goalie

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185

Hometown: Paradise, Newfoundland.

Last season: Was 3-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in five games for Bowling Green.

In four seasons with the Falcons, he was 18-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 32 games.

Juniors: Played two seasons for the Victoria Grizzlies in the BCHL.

His last season with Victoria, he was 3-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and .906 save percentage in 10 games.

In 2017-18, he was 16-13 with a 3.16 GAA, .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 regular season games. In the playoffs, he was 0-3 with a 3.99 GAA and .889 save percentage in four games.

Before juniors: Played three seasons for Lake Forest Academy (Ill.) in the Midwest Prep Hockey League.