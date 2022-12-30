Finally a win – Bowling Green has ended losing streak after 3-1 vs. RPI

On Thursday, Bowling Green ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over RPI. The final score was 3-1.

The Falcons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Austen Swankler . Ryan O'Hara and Quinn Emerson assisted.

The Falcons' Ethan Scardina increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Austen Swankler and Ben Wozney .

The Engineers' Mason Klee narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by TJ Walsh and Sutter Muzzatti .

Ryan O'Hara increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Ethan Scardina and Austen Swankler.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Falcons hosting the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Engineers visiting the Raiders at 6 p.m. CST.