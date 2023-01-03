SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | CCHA
Ferris State's Mitchel Deelstra, Bowling Green's Christian Stoever among players honored by CCHA

The four-point effort by Mitchel Deelstra, a junior from Wallace, Ontario, helped lead Ferris State to the Great Lakes Invitational championship.

13.JPG
Bowling Green goalie Christian Stoever blocks a shot from Minnesota State’s Josh Groll during a game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
January 03, 2023 03:02 PM
Players from three different teams earned CCHA Players of the Week honors for the final holiday spread of 2022, highlighted by a two-goal, two-assist tournament by Mitchel Deelstra of Ferris State.

Forward of the Week

The four-point effort by Deelstra, a junior from Wallace, Ontario, helped lead the Bulldogs to the Great Lakes Invitational championship. He scored the eventual game-winning goal and had an assist in a 4-2 win over then-No. 11 Michigan State. Ferris lost the title game 8-2 to then-No. 18 Western Michigan with Deelstra picking up a goal and an assist.

Defenseman of the Week

Michigan Tech senior Brett Thorne of Halifax, Nova Scotia, had a goal and an assist at the Great Lakes Invitational, earning All-Tournament team honors. Both of his points were huge in the third-place game against Michigan State. He pushed the game into overtime with 1:13 left in the third period and assisted on the game-winner in overtime for the Huskies’ 3-2 victory.

Goaltender of the Week

Bowling Green sophomore Christian Stoever was in net during a nonconference sweep of RPI last week, finishing with 60 saves on 63 shots for a 1.51 goals-against-average and a .952 save percentage. Stoever, of Northville, Michigan, made 31 stops in a 3-1 victory then followed it up with 29 saves in a 5-2 come-from-behind victory. He also earned the secondary assist on the tying goal. He also helped thwart RPI’s power play on the weekend, stopping all 11 shots while his team played shorthanded six times.

