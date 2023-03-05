Ferris State wins against Bowling Green in overtime

Ferris State managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against Bowling Green, ending 2-1 in the action on Saturday.

Ferris State's Jason Brancheau scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Brenden MacLaren , assisted by Jacob Dirks and Matt Slick .

The Falcons tied the score 1-1 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Chase Gresock , assisted by Austen Swankler and Zach Vinnell .

In overtime, it took 4:04 before Jason Brancheau scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Antonio Venuto .