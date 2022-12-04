Ferris State hands Mavericks something they haven't suffered in 10 seasons

MANKATO, Minn. — Ten seasons ago, in the final year of the old WCHA, Minnesota State was swept at home by Wisconsin. That series, which took place in January of 2013, was the last time the Mavericks dropped two games in its home arena to a conference opponent — and that was two conferences ago!

“I remember that,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said, “just like I’ll remember this one.”

Yes, all things must pass and all streaks must end. And for the Mavericks, a nearly decade-long run of getting points every league weekend in Mankato screeched to a halt on Saturday when Ferris State stunned them with a 3-2 CCHA victory. The win came on the heels of a 2-1 Bulldogs victory on Friday night.

Junior center Stepan Pokorny scored Saturday’s game-winner, tipping in Travis Shoudy’s point shot with 4:48 to play in the third period.

The last time the Mavericks were swept at home by any opponent was Oct. 9-10, 2015 when Omaha took both games of a nonconference series.

Ferris State was an unlikely streak stopper, as it not only hadn’t swept anyone this season but came into the weekend 1-18-1 all-time in Mankato.

“It feels good,” Bulldogs coach Bob Daniels said. “Up to this point (in the season), we’ve been able to get points every weekend, but, to be honest, I didn’t think our first sweep was going to happen here.”

The Bulldogs’ goaltending tandem of Noah Giesbrecht and Logan Stein made it happen, with Giesbrecth stopping 33 shots on Friday and Stein making 37 saves on Saturday. Their teammates pitched in by blocking 47 shots over the two games (27 Friday, 20 Saturday).

Ferris State grabbed a 2-0 lead on Friday and held off MSU’s third-period push to win by a goal. On Saturday, the Bulldogs came from behind, as the Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 2:46 into the game, getting goals from Ryan Sandelin and Adam Eisele. But the rout wasn’t on, and Ferris State erased the deficit with goals by Jason Brancheau and Andrew Noel over the final 2:21 of the opening frame. The game remained 2-2 until Pokorny’s score, which stunned the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center crowd of 4,318.

The journey that we have as a group is going to have some peaks and valleys, and this is a valley. Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings

While Ferris State was able to cash in on its few opportunities, putting 13 shots on MSU goalie Keenan Rancier each night, the Mavericks struggled to finish all weekend.

“It’s a fine line, scoring goals 5 on 5,” Hastings said. “It might be a little poise. I’m a big believer that you make your own breaks. … Guys are trying, but they have to understand they have to work together in groups of five, with and without the puck.”

The loss dropped Minnesota State to 8-7-1 and 5-4-1 in CCHA. The Mavericks, who have won five straight conference championships and played in the last two Frozen Fours, are 1-4-1 in their last six games. They’ve also dropped to 27th in the Pairwise Rankings .

Over the previous three weeks, the Mavericks lost their Friday games only to bounce back and win or tie on Saturday. That looked to be the case against the Bulldogs after Sandelin’s power-play goal at 1:56 and Eisele’s score just 55 seconds later. But Ferris State (6-6-2, 4-3-1), probably the most-improved team in the CCHA, didn’t wilt, and Brancheau and Noel scored 99 seconds apart, with Noel’s goal coming with 37 seconds left in the first period.

“The journey that we have as a group is going to have some peaks and valleys, and this is a valley,” Hastings said. “We’ll try to utilize it to get better.”

The Mavericks will go on the road to Bowling Green next week. The Falcons are in first place in the CCHA, six points ahead of third-place Minnesota State, which has two games in hand.

Ferris State 2-0-1—3

Minnesota State 2-0-0—2

FIRST PERIOD

Scoring: 1. MSU-Sandelin 6 (Furry 6), ppg 1:56; 2. MSU-Eisele 2 (Livingstone 12, Fitzgerald 5) 2:46; 3. FSU-Brancheau 4 (Venuto 1) 17:39; 4. FSU-Noel 1 (Evennou 5, Shoudy 2) ppg 19:23

Penalties: Schleppe, FSU (hooking) :39; Nardecchia, FSU (slashing) 4:12; Livingstone, MSU (holding) 17:39; Dirks, FSU (tripping) 19:54

SECOND PERIOD

Scoring: None.

Penalties: Faremouth, FSU (interference) 6:55; Hirose, MSU (tripping) 8:48; Furry, MSU (holding) 10:50; Hirose, MSU (tripping) 13:35; Pokorny, FSU (holding) 14:56

THIRD PERIOD

Scoring: 5. FSU-Pokorny 4 (Shoudy 2, Noel 1) 15:12

Penalties: Olson, MSU (interference) 8:31; Faremouth, FSU (holding) 15:32

SUMMARIES

Shots on goal: FSU 7-3-3—13; MSU 13-17-9—39. Penalties: FSU 6 for 12 minutes; MSU 5 for 10 minutes. Power plays: FSU 1 for 5; MSU 1 for 6. Goalie saves: Stein 11-17-9—37 (2 GA); MSU Rancier 5-3-2—10 (3 GA).

Attendance: 4,318

