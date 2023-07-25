Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Ferris State forward Bradley Marek signs AHL deal

Marek, a left-shot junior forward, attended the Sharks Development Camp this year after appearing in 36 games for Ferris State last season.

1.jpeg
Ferris State’s Bradley Marek (10) controls the puck in a CCHA Mason Cup semifinal game against Minnesota State on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Events Center in Mankato.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 6:42 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Junior Bradley Marek, who played for his hometown college, Ferris State, has signed an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda in the Sharks system, as announced Tuesday.

Marek, a left-shot forward, attended the Sharks Development Camp this year after appearing in 36 games as a sophomore for Ferris State last season. He had seven goals and 10 assists, tying for the team lead in power-play goals (3) and was third in points, goals and shots and was fourth in assists.

"I am excited for Bradley and this new opportunity," Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels said in a statement. "He has worked extremely hard, and I am delighted for him and wish him the best moving forward."

The 22-year-old spent all or parts of five seasons in the USHL and NAHL, playing briefly for the Bloomington Thunder in the 2016-17 season. Marek then had stints with Springfield (NAHL) and Central Illinois, Youngstown and Muskegon in the USHL.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
Ryan Naumovski 2.jpg
CCHA
Forward Ryan Naumovski to join Augustana after 4 seasons at Niagara
Creative forward was third on the Purple Eagles in assists last season
8h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Luke Mobley.jpg
CCHA
Former St. Louis Park forward will bring leadership, physicality to Augustana
Luke Mobley played the last three seasons for Clarkson University in the ECAC.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC_0465.JPG
CCHA
Minnesota State makes assistant coach hire official
Cory McCracken joins Luke Strand's staff after successful run at Green Bay prep school
1d ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Brett Meerman 2.jpg
CCHA
Brett Meerman brings production, flair to Augustana
Center was second in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in assists and points last season playing for the Blackfalds Bulldogs.
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Will Howard 1.JPEG
CCHA
Former Grand Forks Central forward emerged as goal scorer last season in NAHL
Augustana University commit Will Howard had a breakout season with 32 goals in 60 regular season games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves.
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Callum Gau.jpg
CCHA
Gritty center from Alberta is set to join Augustana
Callum Gau played five seasons of junior hockey for the Camrose Kodiaks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
4d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Brock Kautz.jpeg
CCHA
Brock Kautz set to join Bemidji State men’s hockey coaching staff
Brock Kautz will join the Bemidji State men's hockey team as an assistant coach, Beavers’ head coach Tom Serratore announced on Thursday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
UWS 2.17 2.18 MHOK Games (2).jpg
CCHA
Augustana picks up small-college newcomer of the year
Colton Friesen was the top freshman in the conference playing for Wisconsin Superior in NCAA Division III last season.
5d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC_0465.JPG
CCHA
Minnesota State adds state-winning Wisconsin high school coach to coaching staff
Cory McCracken won more than 300 games, two state titles with Notre Dame Academy
6d ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Simon Falk 2.jpg
CCHA
Augustana gets big, physical wing to transfer from Alaska
Simon Falk played the last two seasons for the Nanooks and led the team in game-winning goals in 2022-23.
6d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are appreciative of his efforts the past two seasons to the Bulldog Hockey program," Daniels said. "Obviously, the timing of this will present a challenge to his teammates and us as these will be tough skates to fill."

Last summer, Marek took part in the Arizona Coyotes development camp.

The 2021-22 CCHA Rookie of the Year was Youngstown's first-round pick of the USHL draft in 2019.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
SCSU vs Colorado_0223.jpg
CCHA
Former Park Rapids star Chase Brand looks to have big role at Augustana
Jul 18
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 9.jpg
CCHA
Zach Whitecloud pays it forward, returns to Bemidji after winning Stanley Cup
Jul 18
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Owen Bohn.jpg
CCHA
Augustana recruit Owen Bohn developed into goal scorer last season for the Victoria Grizzlies
Jul 17
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT