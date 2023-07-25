Ferris State forward Bradley Marek signs AHL deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Junior Bradley Marek, who played for his hometown college, Ferris State, has signed an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda in the Sharks system, as announced Tuesday.

Marek, a left-shot forward, attended the Sharks Development Camp this year after appearing in 36 games as a sophomore for Ferris State last season. He had seven goals and 10 assists, tying for the team lead in power-play goals (3) and was third in points, goals and shots and was fourth in assists.

"I am excited for Bradley and this new opportunity," Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels said in a statement. "He has worked extremely hard, and I am delighted for him and wish him the best moving forward."

The 22-year-old spent all or parts of five seasons in the USHL and NAHL, playing briefly for the Bloomington Thunder in the 2016-17 season. Marek then had stints with Springfield (NAHL) and Central Illinois, Youngstown and Muskegon in the USHL.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are appreciative of his efforts the past two seasons to the Bulldog Hockey program," Daniels said. "Obviously, the timing of this will present a challenge to his teammates and us as these will be tough skates to fill."

Last summer, Marek took part in the Arizona Coyotes development camp.

The 2021-22 CCHA Rookie of the Year was Youngstown's first-round pick of the USHL draft in 2019.